Ibovespa closes almost stable awaiting an outcome on PEC dos Precatórios and Vale weighs

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed higher this Wednesday, resisting the fall of Valley (VALLEY3), in a session marked by expectation for the vote of the PEC of Precatório and the Fed’s decision, while Lojas Americanas fired after the advance in the merger with the American (LAME4).

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa rose 0.35%, to 105,915.98 points, according to preliminary data, after touching 104,204.66 points in the day’s low and 106,754.42 points in the trading session’s high.

The financial volume totaled 38.8 billion reais.

The deals reflected adjustments to the movement of receipts for Brazilian shares traded on the North American market (ADRs), with emphasis on Vale, since Wall Street worked the day before while B3 closed due to a holiday in Brazil.

For André Querne, a partner at Rio Gestão de Recursos, the tone in the São Paulo stock exchange was dictated by the possibility of voting for the PEC dos Precatórios, with the market buying the idea that this should be the best scenario possible.

“Going to PEC of Precatório, the impression is that it gives a certain tax risk relief, at least in the short term”, he stated. The approval of the PEC in Congress would make the Auxílio Brasil – a program that will replace the Bolsa Família – feasible with a minimum of 400 reais a month per family.

Attention was also drawn to the minutes of the last Copom meeting, showing that the Central Bank evaluated accelerating the increase in the Selic rate beyond the 1.5 percentage point it adopted.

Abroad, the Federal Reserve said it will begin to reduce monthly bond purchases in November and plans to end them in 2022, but maintained the view that high inflation will be “transient” and likely not to require a rapid rate hike.

For Querne, the Fed’s signal did not bring surprises. It is, according to him, a natural process of reducing the purchase of assets linked to an improvement in the economic environment.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed up 0.65%.

Highlights

Valley (VALLEY3) collapsed 7.59%, amid adjustments after the fall of 4.4% of the mining company’s ADR the day before. UBS cut the company’s ADR target price from $15 to $11, as did Morgan Stanley, which lowered its target price from $18 to $16.

American stores (LAME4) shot 13.3% and American (AMER3) rose 6.57%, after progress in the merger process between the two, with maintenance of the plan to list shares in the US.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) appreciated by 0.95%, before the disclosure of the balance of the third quarter, expected for after the market closes.

Bradesco (BBDC4), which reports the numbers on Thursday, counterbalanced and yielded 0.85%.

Petrobras (PETR4) fell 4.11%, also in adjustment to the decline in its ADRs and in the wake of the decline in oil prices abroad.

Sum Group (SUM3) jumped 8.9%, against the backdrop of a report citing that Arezzo approached the company for an acquisition. Arezzo (ARZZ3), which is not on the Ibovespa, advanced 5.33%.

TIM (TIMS3) earned 8.38% and Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3) rose 6.62%, after Cade’s superintendence recommended approval of the sale of mobile assets of the Hi (OIBR3 ) for TIM, Claro and Telefônica Brasil, although with remedies that mitigate competitive risks.