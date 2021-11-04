Ibovespa retreats with tight approval of PEC and balance sheets; Cielo shoots by Reuters



By Paula Arend Laier and Patricia Vilas Boas

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The retreat on Thursday, with financial agents echoing the tight approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the first round of the Chamber of Deputies, but also attentive to a series of corporate results, with Itaú Unibanco Itau Unibanco (SA: ), Rede D’Or (SA:) and Ultrapar (SA:) among the biggest falls, while Cielo (SA:) rose 9%.

At 11:27, the Ibovespa fell 0.81%, to 104,756.35 points. The financial volume totaled 7.1 billion reais.

At dawn this Thursday, the Chamber approved in the first round, by 312 votes to 144, the basic text of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which opens up fiscal space for the payment of a social benefit of 400 reais up to the end of 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to seek re-election.

Despite the feeling that the approval could bring some fiscal relief, the very small margin of votes keeps investors fearful, since the highlights will still be voted and the matter will have to be approved in the second round in the House, before going to the Senate .

The leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), told CNN Brasil on Thursday that the vote in the second round of the PEC will take place next Tuesday.

In a comment to clients, the chief economist of the modalmais digital bank, Alvaro Bandeira, highlighted that, although the news is beginning to resolve the situation of payments for low-income populations, “it does not serve much as a positive catalyst for the markets”.

Overseas, meanwhile, US Composite hit record highs, underpinned by a string of strong corporate results the day after the Federal Reserve signaled first steps toward pandemic-era stimulus reduction.

– Itau PN (SA:) was down 2.8%, even after the country’s largest bank reported a 34.8% rise in third-quarter profit. In a conference on the results, the bank’s chief executive estimated a slowdown in the credit portfolio and deterioration of defaults in 2022. Bradesco PN (SA:), which reports its balance after the market close on Thursday, lost 2.45% .

– Rede D’or ON retreated 5.3% after disclosing net income of 378.1 million reais for the third quarter, growth of 8.2% year-on-year, but with strong growth in costs and expenses. It also announced the acquisition of Hospital Arthur Ramos.

– ULltrapar ON (SA:) lost 3.9% after profit in the third quarter higher than expected, but Ebitda below projections, with the conglomerate that owns the service station network Ipiranga still reducing the projection of operating results in 2021.

– Cielo ON (SA:) soars 9% after the means of payment company more than doubled its third quarter profit, benefiting from revenue growth in more profitable segments.

– CSN ON (SA:) showed a decline of 4.1% after the third quarter result, with a drop in profit and adjusted Ebitda in the sequential comparison, affected by the performance of the mining segment. In the steel and mining sector, Vale ON (SA:) retreated 0.9%.

– GPA ON (SA:) fell 4.3%, in the wake of a net loss of 88 million reais in the third quarter of the food retailer, worse than the negative result of 63 million registered a year earlier.

– Petrobras PN (SA:) was down 0.8%, despite rising prices abroad.

– XP Inc (NASDAQ:) , which is traded in New York, advanced 2.4%, amid the positive repercussion of the third quarter result, which showed adjusted net income of 1 billion reais, growth of 82% on performance a year earlier, with revenue and margin expansion.