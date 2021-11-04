ICC opens investigation against Venezuela for crimes against humanity | World

O International Criminal Court (ICC) will open a formal investigation against Venezuela for possible crimes against humanity during the repression of anti-government demonstrations in 2017, informed this Wednesday (3) the prosecutor Karim Khan in a meeting with President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The ICC opened a preliminary review in 2018, on which Khan would have to decide whether to shelve or move on to the next step.

“I ask everyone, as we enter this new stage, to give my office the space to do its work,” commented the prosecutor.

“After this assessment and this debate, the prosecutor decided to move to the next phase to seek the truth. We respect his decision as a State, despite having told him that we do not share it,” said Maduro.

The two signed a collaboration agreement for this next step at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the Venezuelan Presidency.

Khan, who arrived in Venezuela on Sunday for a three-day visit, expressed gratitude for the “constructive dialogue” in meetings he held with Maduro, his Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Attorney General Tarek William Saab and representatives of the Supreme Court.

“I am fully aware of the fractures that exist in Venezuela, of the political division that exists. We are not politicians, we are guided by the principle of legality and the rule of law”, insisted the ICC prosecutor.

After the Netherlands-based international court opened a preliminary investigation in 2018, Khan’s predecessor Fatou Bensouda said there was a “reasonable basis” for believing crimes against humanity had been committed in the South American country. . In the VIDEO above, recall the complaint presented in 2017.

“We are frank and direct in stating that the so-called preliminary analysis phase did not allow the Venezuelan state to have access to the documentation and content that was being evaluated. As I told the respected attorney Karim Khan, we were blind at this stage,” criticized Maduro.

Khan, who is due to return to Venezuela at an as-yet-undefined date, also said he had met with “national and international organizations” before and during his visit.

In the days the prosecutor was in Venezuela, relatives of victims of alleged human rights violations asked to be “heard” in small street protests.