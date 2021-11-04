ID.5 and ID.5 GTX: Volkswagen electric family grows with two new coupes

Volkswagen remains firm in the Way to Zero project, planned to make the brand neutral in CO2 emissions by 2050. This Wednesday (3), the automaker presented in Wolfsburg, Germany, the two new members of its line-up electric: the ID.5 and the ID.5 GTX. CEO Ralf Brandstätter bet big on the duo’s success.

“The ID.5 is electric, sporty and stylish. Our premium SUV coupe with all-electric drive marks another milestone in our acceleration strategy. We are entering a whole new market segment with this model. It offers locally carbon neutral driving pleasure for a discerning group of customers,” he explained.

As well as the already launched ID.3 and ID.4, which will soon also appear in the Brazilian market, the ID.5 was built on the MEB platform. Therefore, according to Jozef Kabaň, head of Volkswagen Design, it manages to align aerodynamics, performance and internal space in a single product.

“The ID.5 is the body of the future: aerodynamic, expressive, sporty and, thanks to the MEB, with short overhangs. That’s how we manage to ensure a spacious interior despite the dynamic line of the roof. This was simply not possible before”, commented the executive responsible for the “invoked way” of the automaker’s new electric cars.

Motorization and autonomy

Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen

According to Volkswagen, the new members of the electric family will be offered in versions with front or all-wheel drive. The ID.5 will be powered by an electric motor at the rear. The dual engine four-wheel drive of the ID.5 GTX will be powered by an e-motor on the front and rear axles. The so-called ID.5 Pro, entry, has an electric motor at the rear, with an output of 174 hp (128 kW).

In the ID.5 Pro Performance, the rear engine has an output of 204 hp (150 kW). On the ID.5 GTX, offered with all-wheel drive, one electric motor runs on the front axle and another on the rear axle. The two engines will deliver a maximum power of 299 hp (220 kW), capable of accelerating the model from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, and reaching a top speed of 180 km/h.

The autonomy of the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, according to the automaker, can reach up to 520 kilometers. Volkswagen revealed that all engines use a long-lasting battery, which can store 77 kWh of energy. The top-of-the-line model, ID.5 GTX with all-wheel drive, has a slightly more modest expected range of 480 km (WLTP).

Regarding charging, ID.5 models can work with power up to 11 kW at a charging point with alternating current or at a domestic charging station. The ID Charger, Volkswagen’s home charging station, offers new functions along with a home energy management system (HEMS).

According to the brand, it works with charging at low cost hours or with solar energy, if there is a photovoltaic installation. “In addition, in the future it will also be possible to use bidirectional charging, so that the electricity from the battery can return to the grid of the home network”, revealed the automaker.

Technology

Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen

The ID.5 and the ID.5 GTX, of course, also carry high technology, both in security and in infotainment. What promises to draw attention is a system of “welcome” to the driver, as informed by the brand. According to the manufacturer, the feature perceives the driver’s approach to the key and, from there, the headlights and taillights light up with a sequence of lights, while the external mirrors project the “fingerprint” of the ID family. in floor.

Inside, the “light show” continues, according to the German automaker. Lighting also plays an essential role in the vehicle’s interior. Ambient light in the interior roof lining, dashboard, doors and near the feet can be configured in many colors. On the same line there is also the feature called ID. Light.

When you turn it on, the light strip below the windshield is part of the ambient light system and also serves to contribute to the human-machine interface (HMI). With their different light pulses, the ID. Light signals whether the vehicle is ready to depart, in which direction (according to navigation), or whether the battery is currently being charged.

Also, the ID. Light provides assistance in dangerous situations. It informs and warns the driver and other vehicle occupants with light signals, for example, in the case of vehicles in a blind spot or when there is an unexpected braking situation in traffic. The ID Light can also indicate when the driver needs to move to another lane before exiting the highway or whether to take his foot off the accelerator to stay within the speed limits.

There is still no information about the prices that Volkswagen will charge for the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, nor if they will land in Brazil in the near future. The arrival of the models in the European markets is scheduled for next year, but also without a specific date.

Source: Volkswagen