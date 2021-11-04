Identification of one of the causes of Parkinson’s opens the way for new treatments | Society

A neurologist marks off the scanned images of a human brain. sudok1 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A new scientific advance gives new possibilities to the treatment of Parkinson’s. The disease, the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s, affects more than 160,000 Spaniards (10,000 new cases a year) and seven million worldwide, according to the Spanish Parkinson’s Federation. Patricia González-Rodríguez, a Spanish scientist born in Arcos de la Frontera (Cadiz) and graduated from the University of Seville, continued at the Northwestern University of Chicago the career she began at the Institute of Biomedicine in Seville (IBiS). On Wednesday one of these fundamental researches that she led was published in the magazine nature. The work demonstrates how defects in the brain’s mitochondrial complex 1, necessary for the survival of neurons that produce dopamine and whose absence and dysfunction destroy them, generate a slow but continuous progression of Parkinson’s. The discovery also identifies therapeutic targets for halting and even reversing the disease.

José López Barneo, professor of Physiology at the Faculty of Medicine of Seville and also a researcher at the IBiS, is a co-author of the research and explains how Parkinson’s is generated by the “death of many neurons, but especially the most important ones, those of the gray matter of the brain that generate dopamine”, a neurotransmitter fundamental to the organ’s motor function. The consequences of this neuronal death are reflected in the tremors and rigidity that show the first symptoms of Parkinson’s, “the characteristic motor syndrome of the disease”.

The scientist comments that “mitochondria have been [os orgânulos responsáveis pela respiração celular, as fábricas energéticas do corpo] they had been associated with Parkinson’s, but the pathogenesis, causes of the disease, how it occurs and how neurons die were not well known”. “Discovering this,” adds López Barneo, “may generate drugs that would attack the cause of the disease, not just the symptoms.”

The scientist adds that “the lack of an adequate model to test this hypothesis generated confusion in the field of Parkinson’s, without knowing whether the defects of the mitochondrial complex 1 were a cause or a consequence of the disease”. Research led by Rodríguez-González demonstrates this for the first time and identifies that dysfunction in this area of ​​the brain is the cause.

This is one of the most relevant findings of this research. Studies of the brain of the deceased have identified the presence of neuronal death in the substantia nigra of the brain, the main dopamine-producing center. According to López Borneo, “it was thought that it was related to Parkinson’s, but there was no direct evidence that this was so.”

The research, given the obvious limitation to perform it in humans, was possible thanks to the use of a murine (mouse) model from which the fundamental gene for the formation of the mitochondrial complex 1, the Ndufs2, was eliminated. It was done selectively to analyze the consequences of its suppression in the substantia nigra. Its absence triggered a progressive Parkinson’s with characteristics similar to that generated in a person who suffers from a dysfunction in the complex.

According to López Barneo, “this model shows, for the first time, that complex 1 is absolutely necessary for the survival of these neurons and that its absence produces its progressive destruction, not abruptly, but over several weeks and months. It is very similar to the referral of the disease that occurs in humans”. González-Rodríguez adds: “To date, it’s the first known animal model that mimics Parkinson’s in people.”

The scientist explains that the pathology affects first, in the neurons that produce dopamine, the axon, the elongated and thin structure that transmits the electrochemical impulse to another nerve cell. Later, they alter the soma, the spherical cell body that contains the nucleus. And both affectations are necessary. In this regard, González-Rodríguez explains: “For more than 30 years, the prevailing opinion has been that the fundamental motor symptoms of Parkinson’s are caused by the depletion of dopamine in the axons. We conclude, however, that a lack of dopamine in the soma is also necessary for parkinsonism (abnormal movements) to occur”.

Research into the process is also relevant because, as López Barneo details, “neurons do not die when this complex fails, but when they start to malfunction”: “They continue to live by adaptive mechanisms, but with changes in their function that give rise to a series of changes that appear over time”.

This latency opens up a huge therapeutic field because it allows for new approaches, since the loss of dopamine in the striated nucleus of the brain produces initial symptoms that do not manifest themselves with the characteristic motor alterations of Parkinson’s. According to López Barneo, “neurons are potentially redeemable before they die and there is a very wide window for therapy. At some point it can be reversible”.

In this sense, the main author of the research states that “dopaminergic neurons affected by Parkinson’s disease lose some of their properties and change their metabolism, but for a long time they do not die, that is, they can be reactivated (recovered), on the contrary of what was thought until now”. Currently, levodopa, a dopamine replacement molecule, is used as a treatment, and a great reversibility of the disease has been observed both in the mouse models used and in the initial cases of the disease in humans. But the new research opens the door for this not to be the only way, but to expand the possibilities to other mechanisms and compounds to slow down the progression of the disease and reverse its effects.

González-Rodríguez advances in this regard the beginning of a new clinical trial with patients in collaboration with Michael Kapplit, a neurosurgeon at Weill Cornell Medical College (New York) and also a co-author of the research: “This gene therapy will be aimed at treating the soma of neurons in instead of the axons, as the majority was done until today”.

Zak Doric and Ken Nakamura, from the Gladstone Institute of Neurological Disorders in San Francisco (USA) and who were not part of the research, highlight in an analysis, also published in nature, that the work of González-Rodríguez “provides an impeccably detailed description of the progression of neurodegeneration associated with mitochondrial dysfunction and its impact on movement and neuronal function in rat models.” They believe, however, that research based on the suppression of the mitochondrial complex “does not recapitulate all aspects of the disease”.

In this sense, they emphasize that there are people with deficits in complex 1 function due to mutations in the Ndufs2 gene who do not develop Parkinson’s disease, but other neurological disorders, such as Leigh syndrome, associated with the deterioration of non-dopaminergic neurons. In this sense, they clarify: “It is likely that, in sporadic Parkinson’s disease, complex 1 dysfunction combines with other genetic and environmental factors to produce toxicity in dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra.”

The two scientists, however, consider that the model developed “represents one of the best sporadic Parkinson’s disease currently available.” And they conclude: “It will not only allow us to study the role of complex 1 deficiency in the disease, it will also provide a model for evaluating the potential of therapeutic strategies.”

