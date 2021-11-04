Ifood promises to reimburse restaurant whose name was changed by pro-Bolsonaro phrases – 11/03/2021 – Panel SA

After receiving complaints from restaurants, iFood said it will reimburse companies that had orders canceled on Tuesday (2) when the names of some establishments were replaced by pro-Bolsonaro phrases on the application’s screen. According to the company, the impacts are being calculated.

This Wednesday (3), Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) charged financial compensation and data security.

We received the news with concern. In addition to the obvious financial losses, which we hope will be compensated by the app, and image losses for the establishments, what draws attention is the fragility demonstrated. It’s a good thing that the response was quick, identifying and solving the problem before the damages mounted,” said Abrasel.

The association representing restaurants also asks that security procedures be reviewed and strengthened not only in iFood, but in all delivery apps to protect the data of the establishments and their customers.

The incident was caused by an operator of an Ifood service provider who was allowed to adjust data from the restaurants. The menus remained unchanged.

The establishments that were targeted by the attacks were renamed “Bolsonaro 2022”, insults such as “Marielle Franco Peneira” (in reference to the PSOL councilor in Rio de Janeiro, who was shot dead in 2018, and others. Users of social networks disclosed screenshots on Tuesday showing the changes.

The change in names occurred in different parts of the country, such as Florianópolis, Salvador, Natal, Criciúma and ABC Paulista.

In a note, iFood confirmed having identified that some establishments registered on the platform had their names changed.

Also according to iFood, payment methods are not stored in the platform’s databases and are only recorded on the users’ own devices, with no credit card data being compromised.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter