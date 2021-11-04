‘I’m not afraid’ · TV News

Rico Melquiades stated that he has a list with the names of his opponents to send to the farm in A Fazenda 13 if he becomes a farmer. MC Gui, who is rival of Alagoas, disdained the threat: “I’m not afraid of him recommending me,” he said on Wednesday (3).

The musician’s comment came to light during a conversation with Gui Araujo and Dynho Alves. The funkeiro highlighted that he is rooting for the defeat of Solange Gomes in the dispute for the head of the rural headquarters, as he plans to test his opponent in the popular vote.

“I hope Sol doesn’t win, I really want to see what the people are thinking of her out there. The only person who gets victimized a lot here is her. In live, she says some justifications, nothing to do. I really wanted her in the garden,” asked the funkeiro.

Gui Araujo, then, assumed that he was afraid of Rico’s second reign. . “Rich can’t go back to farming again,” warned Anitta’s ex. “He’s going to want to mess it up,” Dynho agreed. “The house is going to be in chaos,” continued the former MTV.

“Everyone is in his sights, he can nominate anyone. I’m not afraid of him anymore, no. After I came back [da roça], even if I leave, I’m not afraid anymore,” declared MC Gui next. “If he comes back [fazendeiro], he will want to go on me, sure. I haven’t gone yet,” said MC Mirella’s husband.

