In a fight for the G-4, Corinthians can stay the shortest distance from Fortaleza if they win at the Arena | corinthians

Opponent of Corinthians this Saturday, Fortaleza spent the first 29 rounds of the 2021 Brazilian Championship ahead of Timão.

Sixth-placed with 44 points, coach Sylvinho’s team can bring down the difference to just one point in relation to Tricolor, fifth with 48. It would be the smallest difference in points between the two clubs in this edition of Brasileirão.

So far, the shortest distance was in rounds 23 and 24, when Fortaleza had only two points more than Timão: first 36-34 and then 39-37.

The biggest difference between the clubs came in the 15th round of the Brasileirão, with 12 points. Third place, Fortaleza reached 30 points after beating Palmeiras away from home. Timão, on the other hand, was 18 by drawing a goalless draw against Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

In addition to Fortaleza, Timão also follows in pursuit of Bragantino, now fourth with 49 points – five more than Corinthians. The team from Bragança Paulista, however, has one more game, as they advanced a match in the 34th round, when they beat Sport 3-0 at home.

The anticipation of the game was due to the final of the Sudamericana, against Athletico-PR. Even because of this, Massa Bruta is fighting for a place in the Libertadores 2022 on two fronts this year. The South American title could benefit Corinthians in the fight for a place in the group stage.

Bragantino passed the Brasileirão almost entirely ahead of Corinthians. Only in the 24th round, Corinthians was one point ahead (37 to 36), by beating Bahia 3-1. In this round, Braga was 1-1 with Flamengo. At the end of the 25th round, however, the team from the interior was 39 by beating Palmeiras, passing Timão, who remained with 37 after losing to Sport.