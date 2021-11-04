In a top and shorts, Vera Fischer puts a jovial click at 69 years old

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

posted on 11/03/2021 6:22 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Wednesday (11/03), actress Vera Fischer showed the details of the closet of her apartment in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, through social networks. At 69 years of age, the famous woman was wearing a blouse that leaves her belly out and a pair of sleeping shorts.

“Back to the closet… My people haven’t passed yet,” she declared. “The drawings on the mirror are by little Gabriel,” he recalled. “Take care, please. Huge affection of yours, Vera”, he completed.

In the record, internet users were able to notice some clothes and drawings made by the youngest son Gabriel Grunje, 28 years old, in his childhood. In addition to a wide variety of perfumes.

In the post comments, the blonde was praised by internet users:

“Always wonderful”, they fired. “Goddess”, they continued. “Every day more beautiful”, praised one more. It is worth remembering that in addition to Gabriel, from her relationship with actor Felipe Camargo, Vera is also Rafaela’s mother, from her relationship with actor and director Perry Salles, who died at age 70, in June 2009, as a result of cancer .

The artist is currently on air with a rerun of the soap opera O Clone , at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. In Gloria Perez’s work, exhibited in over 90 countries, the actress plays Yvone.