In addition to the nutritionist: resignation exposes former charge for remuneration at Flamengo | Flamengo

Renato Gaúcho may even be the main target of questions, but Flamengo’s troubled moment on the eve of the Libertadores final goes far beyond the team’s poor performance on the field. And the departure of nutritionist Douglas Oliveira , on Wednesday, exposes one of the many conflicting factors at the club in recent times: the demand for better remuneration of professionals.

It is not new that both in Ninho do Urubu and in Gávea there are questions about the disparity between the club’s billionaire budget and the salaries that rarely reach the double digits net (above R$ 10 thousand). The resignation of a nutritionist would even be seen naturally in a professional environment, but Flamengo echoed demands for appreciation that have already resulted in the same attitude of other employees and intensified after the notorious controversy over the payment of the award on the day of the final of the Club World Cup.

Since the episode in Doha, Flamengo has radically changed the reward policy for victories and titles, which exposed what is seen as a major focus of dissatisfaction among professionals in different areas of the club: the salary gap. At the beginning of 2020, employees, each in their sector, even made a survey including clubs from Serie A and B of Brasileirão and identified that the current two-time champion of the elite is far from being one of those that best pays his contracted.

The information caused employees to manifest themselves internally for an increase, which, according to most of them, had already been promised since the beginning of the Landim administration and had not been executed. Until then, the reward through animals in the 2019 season eased the discomfort. Just to give you an idea, throughout the Brasileirão that year the prize was around R$1,000 to R$1,200 for each round in the G-4, which often tripled the value in the portfolio. With the post-World cut, the impact was evident.

After the turn of the year, the animals started to be proportional to the salary of each employee, which led to embarrassing situations such as the payment of R$ 9 (nine reais) per victory for those who were in the lowest level in the octa-championship campaign of the Brasileirão.

In the current scenario, however, there is no longer any prize payout per game. There is a pre-established value (also proportional) for title and vice-championship, and only for those who are assigned to the football department. Such situations made the discomfort grow:

– The two just pulled the line. There are a lot of people looking out – said an employee about the nutritionist Douglas Oliveira and the physiologist Lucas Albuquerque.

Both left Flamengo for Vilafranquense, which is fighting relegation in the Second Division of Portugal. Even though the salary difference is not one of the biggest, the combo that includes dissatisfaction with the lack of financial appreciation with the daily life in the health and income department, headed by Márcio Tannure, resulted in a double resignation in just over one month. Fabiano Bastos left the same department, in November 2020, to work at Kashiwa Reysol, in Japan.

Before the trio left, in the second half of last year, Flamengo carried out the increases promised a year and a half earlier for part of the football department employees. The bonus, in turn, was far from what was expected by the employees, who continued based on the comparison with clubs from the two main divisions of Brazilian football.

– As with all respect, it makes no sense for Botafogo and Ceará to pay more than Flamengo – vented another professional.

2 of 3 Douglas Oliveira was Flamengo’s main nutritionist since the beginning of 2020 — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF Douglas Oliveira was Flamengo’s main nutritionist since the beginning of 2020 — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

Direct contact between employees of different clubs has been one of the factors contributing to the increase in dissatisfaction. It is collective knowledge behind the scenes at Ninho do Urubu, for example, how much Bragantino pays per point in Brasileirão, how much Cuiabá rewarded its delegation for a 0-0 tie at Maracanã and the value of the award paid by Athletico-PR with classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil. At Flamengo, there is nothing foreseen in any of these situations, just for title and vice-championship.

The discomfort is known by higher spheres to the point that the topic is addressed by the new football manager, Fabinho, in his introductory speech. Officials reported that they were promised to re-discuss the matter and “fight for everyone’s beast.” The episode took place in July and there was no update. In the department, the executive director Bruno Spindel is responsible for dealing with awards and remuneration with other sectors of the club.

Another point on which there is argument with the example of competitors in Brasileirão is in labor issues, such as the payment of overtime, daily rates and compensatory days off on travel. The expedient has become standard for most clubs in Serie A in recent years, but there was no change in Flamengo.

With the departure of the nutritionist, a replacement has not yet been appointed and the person in charge of the base was the one who assisted in the professionals’ Wednesday activity. This type of expedient is another one that generates complaints internally. In the many reformulations in the department in recent years, there were many cases of employees promoted from the base, but without adjustment. Douglas Oliveira himself replaced Thiago Monteiro in early 2020 and spent more than a year without any change in salary.

With 23 days to go before the Libertadores final, Flamengo is in a state of boiling. The bad phase of the team on the field is just what is seen externally in a club where even the resignation of a nutritionist generates conflicts and outbursts.