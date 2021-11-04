In projection for 22, Bolsonaro would be surpassed in the 2nd round against main opponents; see research – 11/03/2021 – News

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) would not win against any of the names consulted in a virtual runoff in 2022. The analysis is by XP/Ipespe in an electoral poll released this Wednesday (3).

In the scenario of the second round against Lula, Bolsonaro would have 32% of the votes with 50% of the former president. When the main competitor in the second round is Ciro Gomes (PDT), the current chief executive would take the worst with 34% against 44% of the candidate from Ceará. If the dispute is against the two main PSDB names for the dispute, the survey verifies another defeat for the president. Against João Doria, Bolsonaro would have 34% against 44% of the governor of São Paulo. In a dispute against Eduardo Leite, the percentage of the president is 34% against 37% of the governor for Rio Grande do Sul.

With former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second round, the scenarios are one of victories against the verified candidates. In the dispute between Lula and Moro, the politician goes to 52% and the former judge, to 34%. If the fight is between Lula and Ciro, the former goes to 49%, while the one from Ceará, 29%. The dispute between the PT and Doria gives 51% to 27% for the former. Lula also has 50% of the electorate if he competes in the second round with Eduardo Leite, who gets 28%.

1st shift

In the first scenario, Ipespe presented a list of six candidates. Lula appears with 42%, against Jair Bolsonaro’s 28%. In third place is Ciro Gomes (PDT), who is an option for 11% of the electorate. Following are João Doria (from the PSDB, with 4%), Luiz Henrique Mandetta (from the DEM, with 3%) and Rodrigo Pachedo (PSD, with 2%).

In the second scenario, the institute presented 10 names of candidates for the position of president next year. Also there, the overall result does not change much, with Lula in the lead, followed by Bolsonaro, despite the 16 percentage points of distance between the two. According to the survey, Lula has 41% of the intentions, against 25% for Bolsonaro. Ciro Gomes (9%), Sérgio Moro (8%), Mandetta (3%), José Luiz Datena (of the PSD, with 3%), Eduardo Leite (of the PSDB, with 3%), Rodrigo Pacheco (of the PSD, with 2%), Simone Tebet (from the MDB, with 1%) and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship, with 0%) complete the list of applicants.

The survey was conducted from October 25th to 28th, by telephone, with 1,000 respondents from all regions of the country. The maximum estimated margin of error is 3.2 percentage points plus or minus, with a confidence interval of 95.5%.