In testimony, Bolsonaro says that Moro would accept Ramagem as the head of the PF if he was nominated to the STF

By Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – In testimony to the Federal Police this Wednesday, President Jair Bolsonaro denied that he was interested, with the change in the direction of the Federal Police, in obtaining privileged information from classified investigations, in interfering in the work of the corporation or even directly obtain reports produced by the institution.

In the full testimony given at the Palácio do Planalto, obtained by Reuters, the president said that, when trying to nominate for the post of director-general of PF Alexandre Ramagem last year, in place of Maurício Valeixo, the then Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, would have agreed with the “president as long as it occurred after the appointment of the former minister of Justice for the vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF)”.

To the PF, Bolsonaro tried to explain what he meant by “I have the PF that does not give me information” during a ministerial meeting at the Palácio do Planalto on April 22 last year.

“The deponent wanted to say that he did not obtain information quickly and efficiently from the bodies of the Executive Branch, as well as from the Federal Police itself; that when he said ‘information’ he was referring to intelligence reports on facts he needed to make decisions and never confidential information about investigations,” he replied, according to statements transcribed from his testimony.

Sought by Reuters, Palácio do Planalto and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Moro’s defense said it was surprised by Bolsonaro’s testimony, because he had asked to be summoned to appear to make inquiries, a procedure that was adopted when the former minister testified in May last year.

“The adoption of a different procedure for the two co-investigators is not justified, given the necessary isonomy between the deponents”, said lawyer Rodrigo Sánchez Rios.

GREATER INTERACTION

In his testimony, in line with previous statements, the president confirmed that he needed a change in the PF’s leadership, in order to have “greater interaction”. He pointed out that he never directly obtained intelligence reports produced by the corporation, which does not have access to the Brazilian intelligence system, Sisbin, and that a lot of information relevant to his administration came “first through the press”.

Bolsonaro admitted that he suspected the leak of secret investigations by the PF to the press -after being confronted with an exchange of messages with Sergio Moro when he was still a minister-, he said he had asked Moro for a swift and objective investigation of the attack he suffered, but he did not observe ” no effort” of him in resolving the matter.

Even though he met with the delegate who handled the case in the presence of Moro, he emphasized that he had not made any request for the direction of the investigation or any attempt to interfere in the progress of the work.

In his testimony, the president revealed other disagreements with the former minister. He said that he demanded greater efforts in the investigation into the statements, later refuted, by the doorman of the condominium where he lives in Rio de Janeiro, which could end up somehow involving the president in the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco.

“He also did not observe any commitment and concern from former minister Sergio Moro in quickly solving the case; that I learned from former minister Sergio Moro that an investigation was opened at the Federal Police and that a mistake was found on the part of the doorman”, he informed.

SUGGESTIONS

Although he denied interference, Bolsonaro confirmed that he had suggested changes to Moro in some positions within the corporation. One of them was that of the PF Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro from August 2019, justifying that the State is “very complicated” and that it needed a director of the institution in the State with “greater freedom of work”.

The president reported in his testimony that he initially did not suggest any name to the minister, but in the face of resistance from Moro, he proposed a name and said he had the “vague memory” that would be that of delegate Saraiva – supposedly Alexandre Saraiva, then head of the Federal Police in Amazonas, later exonerated in a crisis that culminated in the fall of former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles.

Bolsonaro also said that he met delegate Carlos Henrique Oliveira de Sousa at a meeting in his office at the time he was appointed to command the PF in Rio de Janeiro, replacing Ricardo Saadi. He said that the purpose of the meeting was to “get to know him better”. When he left, in April 2020, he did not suggest a name for the post.

The president said that he had no prior information about the Furna da Onça operation, before its outbreak, and that it was targeting Fabrício Queiroz, a former advisor to his eldest son Flávio Bolsonaro at the time he was state deputy in Rio de Janeiro.

When confronted with his earlier statement at a ministerial meeting on “changing our security” in Rio, Bolsonaro said he was referring to the work done by the Office of Institutional Security (GSI). The suspicion was that his interest would be to change the command of the PF in the state.

“Who thought that this (GSI’s) work could be improved, especially in the follow-up of his son Carlos Bolsonaro, who lives in Rio de Janeiro; that, therefore, when he said he wanted to change people in Rio de Janeiro, he was referring to his personal safety and that of his family”, he claimed.

The president also confirmed that he had suggested to Moro the change of the head of the PF in Pernambuco, alleging “low local productivity” and the fact that the superintendent had assumed the position of state secretary, which would not give “necessary exemption for local work”.

CHANGE

Bolsonaro’s decision to testify in person at this inquiry came early last month, in an unexpected shift in position.

The new position, informed by the AGU, was read by the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes during the court’s plenary session, which led to the suspension of the trial of the appeal that would decide the format of Bolsonaro’s testimony.

This issue had been pending for almost a year, since the retirement of the STF minister Celso de Mello. Bolsonaro’s defense initially wanted him to be excused from testifying or to do so in writing if necessary.

The inquiry was opened at the end of April of last year by Celso de Mello, then rapporteur of the case at the Supreme Court, at the request of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. This was the first investigation against Bolsonaro in the exercise of the mandate of the five that he answers in the STF and in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The inquiry has already heard a number of authorities, among them former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, author of accusations that the president had sought to interfere in the corporation.

