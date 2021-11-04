Indigenous artist Jaider Esbell’s body will be veiled at the Palace of Culture in Boa Vista | Roraima

According to the Department of Social Communication of Roraima, the artist’s body will arrive in the capital around 13:00 this Thursday. The wake will take place in the lobby of the Palace of Culture, starting at 5 pm. There is no information on where he will be buried.

Jaider Esbell was one of the highlights of the 34th Bienal de São Paulo. The time of the wake, burial and other information about the artist’s funeral ceremony have not yet been released. He was found dead in his apartment in São Paulo.

In addition to being a visual artist, he was a writer and activist for the Macuxi cause. Jaider Esbell was one of the most renowned Macuxis artists in Roraima for bringing light to indigenous experience through art.

The artist was born in 1979, in the municipality of Normandia, in the northern region of Roraima, where the Raposa Serra do Sol indigenous reserve is currently located.

Jaider was the adopted son of Grandma Bernaldina, an indigenous teacher of the Macuxi culture, who died in June 2020 by Covid-19.

Exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art

Esbell’s works have been on display since September this year in the exhibition “Moquém_Surarî: contemporary indigenous art” at the 34th Bienal de São Paulo, at the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art (MAM), of which he was also the curator.

One of Esbell’s works, “Entidades” is highlighted in Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo. The two floating snakes, 10 meters high, are installed on the lake in the park.

“Entidades” was also exhibited in the watershed region of Parque da Redenção, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. There, two 7-meter snakes were exhibited during the 28th edition of Porto Alegre em Cena, an international arts festival scenic.

“This work addresses a set of powers. It is related to mysticisms and mythological figures that are not contemplated by European Neo-Pentecostal Christianity, and needed to be grandiose. It is to remember that all original peoples have their gigantic creatures, their importance, their semiotic signs , its entities that protect and care. It is an invitation to a plural exercise, for everyone to research their origins, to access their cosmology, not straying from their own essence. May each one manifest their beliefs as they wish for the expansion of the world.” , said Jaider Esbell to g1 in an interview in September of this year.

In a statement, the MAM deeply regretted Esbell’s death and extended solidarity to friends and family. He also classified the artist from Roraima as “one of the central figures in the movement to affirm contemporary indigenous art in Brazil”.

“Throughout his trajectory, as well as in the exhibition, Esbell has always sought to increase the visibility of contemporary indigenous art and the struggle of the Macuxi people. Esbell identified himself as Macunaíma’s grandson and addressed ecological, sociocultural and political issues in his work, promoting cosmovisions and indigenous narratives, as well as criticisms of the canonical culture of art history,” says an excerpt from the MAM note.

Repercussion and tributes

On social networks, indigenous leaders lament the death of Esbell. Activist Alice Pataxó described him as “a great artist”.

“The relative and great artist Jaider Esbell enchanted, and this is very difficult for us, the pain that remains, the loss of our young and great activist, I am very sorry and I wish your people and family strength, we are with you, praying for him “, he said.

The State Co-Deputy of São Paulo, Chirley Pankará (Psol), also lamented the artist’s death.

The Government of Roraima lamented the loss in a statement, reporting that the artist “leaves a legacy for the cultural and artistic values ​​of the indigenous peoples”.