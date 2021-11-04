Industrial production declines 1.1% in the third quarter, points out IBGE – News

Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.4% in September, compared to August, and registered the fourth consecutive month of losses in the sector, according to data released on Thursday (4) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics ).

The sequence of negative results made the sector shrink by 1.1% in the third quarter and stand at a level 3.2% below the level of February 2020, the last month without restrictions caused by new coronavirus pandemic .

By retreating between July and September, the industrial sector interrupted the positive behavior that had been registered since the last quarter of last year (3.4%). According to the manager responsible for the survey, André Macedo, this change is explained by the decrease in the pace of the four major economic categories.

“There was a sequence, in quarterly terms, of positive results. In fact, in the second quarter of this year there was an expansion that stands out (22.7%), due to a very depreciated basis of comparison. And this movement back to the negative field is justified by the results in all economic categories, in particular, in the segment of durable consumer goods”, he explains.

“There was a drop in production in seven of the nine months this year. What’s different in September is that the retraction was more concentrated in few activities”, says Macedo. According to him, the scenario is “very characterized by the loss of dynamism” in the sector.

Segments

Despite recent setbacks, industrial production has accumulated expansion of 7.5% in the year and, in the last 12 months, of 6.4%. In comparison with September last year, the result for the month is 3.9% worse. The performances keep the segment at a level 19.4% below the record level recorded in May 2011.

Among the 26 activities analyzed by the PIM (Monthly Industrial Survey, 10 had negative results in September. Among them, the main impacts on the general index came from the segments of food products, which decreased by 1.3%, and metallurgy (-2.5 %).

“Both metallurgy and the food products segment have an important weight within the context of industrial production and explain this concentration of few activities with negative behavior”, says Macedo.

The segments of leather, travel goods and footwear (-5.5%), other transportation equipment (-7.6%), beverages (-1.7%) also presented a decrease from August to September, mining and quarrying industries (-0.3%), furniture (-3.7%) and computer equipment, electronic and optical products (-1.7%).

On the other hand, the segments of pharmochemicals and pharmaceuticals (6.5%), other chemical products (2.3%), coke, petroleum products and biofuels (1%) and machinery and equipment (1%) expanded their activities ( 1.9%). Other increases came from cellulose, paper and paper products (1.2%), electrical machines, equipment and material (1.7%) and tobacco products (6.6%).