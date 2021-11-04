Industrial production has 4th consecutive fall and closes 3rd quarter with a retraction of 1.7% | Economy

Brazilian industrial production fell 0.4% in September, compared to August, the fourth consecutive monthly retraction, closing the 3rd quarter in the red, according to data released this Thursday (4) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

As a result, the sector retreats to a level 3.2% below the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, and 19.4% below the record level recorded in May 2011.

Compared to September 2020, the industry fell 3.9%, intensifying the reduction of the previous month (-0.7%).

In the year, the sector still accumulates an expansion of 7.5%. In the 12 months through September, the advance is 6.4%, against an increase of 7.2% in the immediately previous 12 months, evidencing the loss of dynamism in the industry.

O performance came in line with the median of the estimates of 31 financial institutions and consultants heard by Valor Data, a drop of 0.4% compared to August. Compared to September 2020, the median expectation was that the indicator would change by -4.1%.

There were negative rates in three of the major economic categories and in 10 of the 26 surveyed sectors. You major impacts on the general index of September came from the fall in the production of the food products (-1.3%) and metallurgy (-2.5%) segment.

Significant decreases were also registered in the segments of leather, travel goods and footwear (-5.5%), other transport equipment (-7.6%), beverages (-1.7%), mining and quarrying (-0 .3%), furniture (-3.7%) and computer equipment, electronic and optical products (-1.7%).

“There was a drop in production in seven of the nine months this year. What’s different in September is that the downturn was more concentrated in few activities. But this does not necessarily mean that there are changes in the predominantly negative behavior of the industrial sector, since it is still quite characterized by a loss of dynamism”, says the research manager, André Macedo.

Results for September, compared to August, by large category:

Semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods: 0.2%

Consumer goods: 0.7%

Intermediate goods: -0.1%

Durable consumer goods: -0.2%

Capital goods: -1.6%

1.7% drop in the 3rd quarter

The industry closed the 3rd quarter with a drop of 1.7% compared to the 2nd quarter – the third consecutive decline compared to the previous 3 months.

Compared to the same period last year, there was a retraction of 1.1%, interrupting the sequence of increases that had been registered since the last quarter of last year, according to the IBGE.

“There was a sequence, in quarterly terms, of positive results. In fact, in the second quarter of this year there was an expansion that stands out (22.7%), due to a very depreciated basis of comparison. And this movement back to the negative field is justified by the results in all economic categories, in particular, in the durable consumer goods segment, which leaves a three-digit growth and comes to a drop of 16.9%”, he explained the researcher.

For the chief economist of Necton, André Perfeito, the results confirm a trajectory of economic recovery in the shape of a “square root”, instead of a “V”.

“After a certain recovery, the activity suffers from macro and micro reasons. From a macro point of view, insufficient demand and rising interest rates penalized all groups, in particular the production of capital goods, which declined in September 1.6 %. From a micro point of view, the discontinuity of certain global production chains continues to impose a lack of industrial inputs,” he highlighted.

A CNI study calculates a loss of more than R$8 billion for Brazil due to the increase in electricity

Only 9 of the 26 activities are at a level above the pre-pandemic

Among the industrial activities, only 9 of the 26 surpassed the threshold, while 17 have not yet recovered the accumulated losses since the beginning of the pandemic.

The automotive industry, for example, which has been suffering from the lack of inputs, grew 0.2% in September but, compared to December, accumulated a drop of 22.6%, operating 19.4% below the level of February 2020 .

Of the large categories of industry, only capital goods surpassed the pre-pandemic level in September, operating 15% above that observed in February 2020. Durable consumer goods is the one that registers the furthest distance from the pre-crisis level , operating 21.8% below. Intermediate goods and semi and non-durable consumer goods operate, respectively, 0.1% and 0.6% below.

The research manager also emphasized that the loss of breath in the industry is also evidenced by the drop in the diffusion index, which measures the spread of growth in the manufacturing of industrial products. After a sequence of 12 consecutive months in which more than half of the 805 products investigated registered an increase in manufacturing, in September this increase was observed in 43.5% of them.

The industry has been affected in 2021 by the lack of inputs and the rise in the prices of raw materials and costs such as electricity. And the scenario for the coming months promises to remain challenging. According to a survey by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), confidence in the sector fell in October for the third consecutive month.

Persistent inflation, the water crisis, still high unemployment and high fiscal and political uncertainties ahead of the 2022 election year have worsened the prospects for the Brazilian economy. The financial market has revised downward projections for GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) and raised estimates for inflation and for the basic interest rate (Selic).

The market currently projects an inflation rate of 9.17% in 2021, according to the latest Focus bulletin from the Central Bank. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.40% to 4.55%. For Selic, the projection is for a rate of 9.25% at the end of 2021, reaching double digits in 2022.

For the increase in GDP this year, the expectation was revised from 4.97% to 4.94%. For 2022, the market lowered its forecast for economic growth from 1.40% to 1.20%. But some analysts are already talking about stagnation and even a new recession.

According to the accounts of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), only the highest cost of electricity will take R$ 8.2 billion from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year and will result in a loss of 166,000 jobs.