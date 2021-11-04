Initiative offers discounts on electricity bills for residents of Santa Catarina; know how it works

Residents of Santa Catarina will have a R$ 0.50 discount for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of the energy volume saved within the target of 10% to 20%. The initiative is part of the national campaign with the participation of Celesc, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee).

The action has invested in guiding the population to change habits that impact light consumption. The intention is to contribute to guaranteeing the supply of electricity in the country, which is experiencing the greatest water shortage in the last 91 years.

The calculation will be made based on the sum of consumption between September and December 2021, compared to the sum of the same four 2020 invoices. If there is a reduction in consumption of 10% or more, the discount will be credited to the January 2022.

Consumers eligible to receive the bonus are low voltage (group B) and medium and high voltage consumers (group A), from residential, industrial, commerce, services and other activities, rural and public service consumption classes, including those housing with the benefit of the social tariff.

How to access the bonus

The consumer does not need to register or register with the electricity distributor to be entitled to receive the bonus.

The calculated bonus will be informed in the first electricity bill received after calculating the consumption for the month of December 2021, and credited as a deduction from the amount payable on the subsequent electricity bill.

