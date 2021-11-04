Instagram crashed? Brazilians report instability in the app this Wednesday – 11/03/2021

Life is not easy for those who use Meta’s applications. This Wednesday (3), for the second time in less than a month, Instagram went through instability in Brazil and other parts of the world. After about 4 hours the issue was resolved.

Social media reports indicate that the Instagram app for Android and iOS took longer than usual to update the feed. There are also complaints of problems sending direct messages (DMs). The problems seem to have affected only a portion of users, not all.

A spokesman for Meta, which owns Instagram, confirmed the instability. “We are aware that some people are having problems accessing Messenger, Workplace Chat and Instagram Direct. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said in a note sent. The Tilt.

At around 4 pm (GMT), Instagram was already one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. On the Downdetector website, which records complaints from users with online services, there was a peak of more than 1,000 complaints around the same time.

it’s kind of stuck the instagram of you guys p see dm and such? — Vittor Fernando (@vittorfernando) November 3, 2021

Instagram after the fall was never the same — Rafael Uccman (@rafauccman) November 3, 2021

I’m like Instagram people, by the way — Lôzinha (@_pequenalo) November 3, 2021

Instagram itself confirmed that the app was experiencing problems with its public relations profile on Twitter. Around 20:00 (GMT), the company used Twitter again to warn that the instability had passed. “The problem has been fixed, so if you were having problems with DMs before, you should be fine now,” the company wrote.

In early October, Instagram also experienced a two-hour instability, along with Facebook and WhatsApp, after changes in the Meta team’s internal settings (at the time the company was still called Facebook).

Days earlier, at the end of September, the three apps suffered a global blackout that lasted more than seven hours. This time, however, the problem seems to be concentrated in just one of the apps and doesn’t prevent its full functioning, but only in part.