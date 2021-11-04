Instagram presents instability for some users in Brazil | Technology

Instagram presents instability in Brazil this Wednesday (3). For some people, the web version of the social network indicates that the page is not available.

In other cases, it is difficult to access Direct, Instagram’s messaging area. The issue also affects some Messenger and Workplace Chat users.

“The link you clicked may not be working, or the page may have been removed,” the warning reads.

On the DownDetector website, which monitors instabilities on social networks, Instagram had more than 1,200 notifications around 3:45 pm (GMT). There was a drop to around 350 notifications at 5 pm.

‘Current’ on Instagram: see how to use the ‘Use a Sua’ sticker

Facebook becomes Meta: new company name yields memes

Sought by g1, Facebook said it is aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram, Messenger and Workplace Chat.

“We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said.

2 of 2 Instagram recorded more than 1,200 crash notifications this Wednesday afternoon (3) — Photo: Playback/DownDetector Instagram recorded more than 1,200 crash notifications this Wednesday afternoon (3) — Photo: Playback/DownDetector

One month after global crash

In the crash reported on October 4th, the company claimed that a defect while changing its settings affected users all over the world.

According to Facebook, that situation occurred during a change in a structure that coordinates traffic between its data centers, which generated a ripple effect that disrupted communication and caused other centers to be affected.