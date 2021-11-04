IPE Saúde offers free urologist consultations during the month of November

IPE Saúde announced that it offers free consultations with a urologist during the November Blue campaign.

November Blue is a campaign that seeks to raise awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of comprehensive care for men’s health.

“The IPE Saúde joins the cause with the proposal to exempt from co-participation of consultations with accredited urologists during the month of November for users aged 50 or over,” said the state government.

For those who fit the listed criteria, just look for a doctor accredited by the IPE Saúde network – exemption is automatically guaranteed (one consultation per person is valid). According to the government of Rio Grande do Sul, the action may directly benefit approximately 175,000 policyholders.

The annual average of consultations in the urology specialty by IPE Saúde from 2017 to 2019 ranged between 59 and 61 thousand. In 2020, however, there was a drop of around 25% in demand, with only 45,704 consultations carried out.

The idea is to encourage the search for professionals and health care regularly, throughout the year, to optimize prevention related to male diseases, especially the early diagnosis of prostate cancer.

One of the greatest difficulties for the early detection of the disease, differently from what happens with other types of cancer, lies in the difficulty of men in breaking the paradigm and stigma, which created a culturally wrong image of the integrity of men’s health.

“We know that regular consultations and reviews are important to avoid more serious health problems. With the campaign, we want to encourage this care”, says the director-president of IPE Saúde, Júlio César Viero Ruivo.

According to data from the Ministry of Health’s National Policy for Comprehensive Men’s Health, comparative studies between men and women prove the fact that men are more vulnerable to diseases, especially serious and chronic illnesses, and that they die earlier than the female audience.

Many late-diagnosed conditions could be avoided if men regularly performed primary prevention measures.

In Brazil, prostate cancer is the second most common among men (behind only non-melanoma skin cancer).

In absolute values ​​and considering both sexes, it is the second most common type. The incidence rate is higher in developed countries compared to developing countries.

Early diagnosis allows for better results in treatment and should be sought with the investigation of the following signs and symptoms:

· Difficulty to urinate

· Decreased urine stream

· Need to urinate more often during the day or at night

· Blood in urine

Most of the time, these symptoms are not caused by cancer, but it is important that they are investigated by a doctor.

Prostate cancer is detected by digital rectal examination and blood test to assess the dosage of PSA (prostate specific antigen).

However, neither of the two exams is 100% accurate, so additional exams may be needed.