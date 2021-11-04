iPhone of the Future Could Detect Car Accident and Call Emergency | Cell phone

Apple is said to be working on a first-of-its-kind security feature to launch on the iPhone in 2022: the ability to detect car accidents and automatically call 911. Some automakers already have this function, but the arrival of the tool on the smartphone, possibly offered free of charge, would democratize access to the functionality.

Today, OnStar from General Motors (GM) and UConnect from Fiat/Chrysler are paid for and restricted to just a few vehicles. Apple’s device would work on any next-generation iPhone and would work in conjunction with Apple CarPlay, a multimedia feature for cars.

The iPhone 13 was released in October 2021 and is available in five colors

According to Apple documents analyzed by the website of the Wall Street Journal, the initiative is part of the “IronHeart” project, which intends to connect smartphones to the most modern car configurations, as a way of detecting possible accidents more accurately. According to the report, such technology would also be present in new versions of the Apple Watch.

Since the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4, the smart watch has a function that can detect the user’s fall, in case of a sudden change in movement, when he falls off a bicycle or falls on the street due to cardiac arrest, for example. Thus, the new detection of car accidents, for devices with WatchOS, would be another evolution of the device.

Apple Watch offers drop detection feature from Apple Watch Series 4

The WSJ report also reports that the new mechanism should work similarly to the crash detection capabilities of Google’s new smartphone, Pixel 6, launched in the United States in October 2021. Such a cell phone can automatically initiate a voice call with the city rescue phone after detecting an accident, or even start a video recording silently and send to the trusted contact.

As previously reported, some vehicle manufacturers already have their own accident detection methods. However, companies charge annual fees for users to use the feature that works as an insurance, also offering mechanical services and towing in case of problems with the car. According to The Verge website, GM, for example, earns more than US$ 2 billion (approximately R$ 11.2 billion) annually with this tool alone.