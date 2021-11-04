iPhone with USB-C: Student teaches you how to create your own version

Robotics student Ken Pillonel, who became known after managing to replace the iPhone’s Lightning connector with a USB-C port last month, decided to show how he got the job done. In a video posted on his YouTube channel on Monday (1), he details the entire process, allowing others with technical knowledge to do the same.

In the course of recording, the Swiss expert explains how it was possible to “transform” the Lightning connection into USB-C and make it fully functional on an iPhone X, something Apple may soon be forced to do. Basically, he needed to reverse engineer the connector and produce the printed circuits for the new input.

Pillnel also shows how tricky it was to add the extra circuitry to Apple’s cell phone — the flexible circuit board had to be fitted between the Taptic Engine and the device’s battery. Despite all the work (see below), youtuber claims that the iPhone with USB-C works normally, with the port serving to transfer data and recharge.

In addition to the video, the student also provided a guide with the necessary instructions for people who want to build their own iPhone with a USB-C connection. The open source project is available on the GitHub platform and is the first of many he plans to create, including adaptations for other iPhone models and quick loading improvements.

Auction

The original prototype of the “world’s first USB-C iPhone”, built by the student, is being auctioned on eBay. At the moment, the minimum bid has already reached US$ 9,200, the equivalent of more than R$ 51,000 per day’s share.

According to the creator of the project, the model is a used black iPhone X with 64 GB, in the box, but without any accessories. The modified version must not be opened, restored, updated or reset, as per the advertisement, nor used as the bidder’s main phone.