Ipiranga once again proves to be Ultrapar’s weak point (UGPA3) and shares fall strong after balance sheet

SAO PAULO – The network of Ipiranga service stations continues to pressure the results of Ultrapar (UGPA3), which sees its shares in a sharp drop after the result and also with the revision of estimates for the year 2021. At 12:40 pm (Brasilia time), the low was 6.31%, at R$12.62.

The company had a net profit of R$374.3 million in the balance sheet for the 3rd quarter, a performance 35% higher than in the same period last year, when it totaled R$277.3 million.

Recurring net income – which does not include the effects of Extrafarma’s impairment of R$ 395 million in the second quarter and the reversal of IR on the SELIC adjustment of tax credits of R$ 196 million in the third quarter – totaled R$ 178 million, in this criterion a retraction of 36% in one year.

Adjusted and recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$1.017 billion, down 2% from R$1.038 billion a year earlier. Bradesco BBI highlights that the number was in line with its estimate and with the consensus, noting stronger performance than expected from Ultragaz and Oxiteno, partially offset by the slightly weaker result of Ipiranga and higher holding expenses. In the second quarter, the company’s numbers had already been affected by Ipiranga.

But it points out that, despite the quarterly improvement in the Ebitda margin (Ebitda/net revenue) per cubic meter of Ipiranga to R$68 (R$64 excluding non-operating results, versus R$53 in the second quarter), the number is still under heavy pressure when compared to Vibra (VBBR3) and Raízen (ROOT4) levels.

“The prospects for Ipiranga’s sustainable margins remain very cloudy at this stage”, assesses BBI.

The company’s management also reduced its consolidated Ebitda projection to a range of BRL 3.75 billion –

R$4.13 billion, from R$3.8 billion – R$4.65 billion previously, representing a drop of around 7% compared to the midpoint. The main motivator was precisely Ipiranga, with a drop of approximately 17% compared to its average level.

For BBI, the perspective for what should be a recurring Ebitda margin at Ipiranga remains uncertain. The bank’s analysts remain with a neutral recommendation, while the target price was reduced from R$21 to R$18 per share.

After the balance, Credit Suisse reiterated a neutral recommendation for the paper, with a target price of R$ 16, pointing to the numbers as quite disappointing.

Bank analysts pointed out that Ebitda was in line but, after adjusting for special items, there would be a drop to R$ 940 million, 2% below what they expected. For them, the numbers themselves were not so bad, but the quality of the results was the negative point, also highlighting Ipiranga’s numbers 17% below the institution’s estimates.

On the other hand, even highlighting the result being pressured by Ipiranga, Bank of America maintained a purchase recommendation for the assets, with a target price of R$23.15.

“Despite the weak performance of Ipiranga, we maintain our recommendation given the view that margins should benefit in the coming quarters with better prices. That said, we expect the market to need clear signals that trends are improving before the stock picks up,” points out the US bank.

For analysts at home, the general opening of the economy in Brazil may support a gradual improvement in general business trends in the coming quarters, contributing to a solid earnings performance in the coming quarters.

