IPVA must be readjusted from 2022; check the forecast

There is no doubt that inflation continues apace, as well as prices of basic items of food and electricity. In fact, everything indicates that the transport sector, in addition to suffering the impacts of high fuel prices, will increase from 2022 (this time, in the Tax on Motor Vehicles – VAT).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, acquiring brand new cars has not been an easy task and it is not enough to have money, but also patience. Since then, there has been a stoppage in production due to a lack of electronic components and an increase in the cost of raw materials, which may include steel, aluminum and iron.

As a result, the value of automobiles rose throughout 2021, both new and used. This ended up pushing up the IPVA, especially for next year. It turns out that the IPVA is calculated from the average sales value of the vehicle.

It is necessary to understand that the increase in the IPVA will not be a consequence of the rates that are charged by the states. Each state stipulates a different rate, even differing according to vehicle model, whether with bodywork or not.

The forecast is for a 30% readjustment for 2022, based on vehicle values. IPVA is charged based on the model and the sale value according to the FIPE table. The biggest increases in vehicle sales are forecast for São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro; all with a rate around 4%. These are the values ​​that will directly influence the IPVA value.

In the first half of this year, the sale of used cars soared due to the difficulty of automakers to offer new vehicles for prompt delivery and, above all, for the higher price. See below how to calculate the amount you will pay on your property tax in 2022.

How to calculate the value of IPVA 2022

First, you need to access the FIPE table and search for your vehicle model. Then add up the tax rate in your state and divide by 100. See the example below:

Car – R$ 30 thousand (Fipe table);

Rate – 4%;

30 x 4 = 12 thousand ÷ 100 = R$ 1,200.00.

Below is the list of rates according to the state: