Is yours on the list? Samsung downgrades four Galaxy A phones for biannual updates

Previously, these devices were updated quarterly and are now downgraded to the biannual option.

However, as some devices get older, the company needs to change its software policy. This is the case of the Galaxy A20s, A30s, A50s and A70s, which now should only receive semi-annual security updates .

Samsung has managed to stand out when it comes to releasing software updates. An example of this is that the South Korean manufacturer already releases security packages well in advance.

With the change, Samsung says that the mentioned devices should only receive security fixes twice a year, but this does not impact the brand’s commitment.

Samsung has confirmed that devices released in 2019 or later will qualify for a minimum of four years of security updates, and since all of the aforementioned phones were released in 2019, they will receive Android security patches through 2023.

In addition to demoting these A-line members, Samsung also ended support for some smartphones.

They should no longer receive security updates: Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J7 Plus, Galaxy Tab E8 and Galaxy View 2.

It is worth remembering that, although it promised four years of updates, nothing prevents Samsung from putting older smartphones on the slow cycle. This makes the company able to dedicate itself to the latest models.