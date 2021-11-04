Islamic State poses a growing threat to new Taliban government in Afghanistan – International

JALALABAD, Afghanistan — Aref Mohammad’s fight against the Islamic State ended early this fall, when his Taliban fighter unit was ambushed by the terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan. Afghanistan. A projectile shattered his femur, rendering him unable to even walk.

But for the Taliban he served, who now rule Afghanistan, the war against the Islamic State was just beginning.

“If we knew where they are, we would chase them and destroy them,” said 19-year-old Mohammad, in a hospital bed he occupies in Jalalabad, capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, where ISIS has been present since 2015.

In the two months that have passed since the Taliban took control of the country, the Islamic State’s affiliated group in Afghanistan — known as Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K — has intensified its attacks across the country, putting pressure on the new and untested government and heightening Western concern about the resurgence of a group capable of becoming an international threat.

The attacks have mainly targeted Taliban units like that of Muhammad and the Shiite minorities of Afghanistan. Suicide attacks in Kabul, the capital, and major cities, including Kunduz in the north and Kandahar in the south, the Taliban’s most beloved city, left at least 90 dead and injured hundreds of people in a span of a few weeks. And on Tuesday, Islamic State fighters carried out a coordinated attack, with armed men and at least one suicide bomber, on a major military hospital in the capital, killing at least 25 people.

This has placed the Taliban in a precarious position: after spending 20 years fighting as an insurgent movement, the group is now finding it difficult to provide security and fulfill its strong commitment to maintaining law and order. This has proven especially difficult for the Taliban, as the group tries to defend itself and civilians against almost daily attacks in crowded cities, with an army trained in rural guerrilla combat.

The rise in attacks has fueled growing uncertainty among Western officials, with some predicting that the Islamic State — often considered a regional threat — could gain the ability to attack international targets in six to 12 months.

Colin Kahl, undersecretary for US defense policy, told lawmakers last week that the Taliban’s ability to pursue the group “is uncertain.”

Kahl’s sentiments underscore the main concern of Western intelligence agencies: there are few ways to measure the Taliban’s effectiveness against ISIS-K. There is no longer access to reliable intelligence data, as limited drone flights provide fragmented information given the distance aircraft have to travel to reach Afghanistan, according to US officials, and the previously established network of informers has disintegrated.

The Taliban, which has refused to cooperate with the US in fighting the Islamic State, is instead fighting a war on its own terms, with tactics and strategies that seem much more localized than a government campaign against a terrorist organization.

“The Taliban became accustomed to fighting as an insurgent group, relying on a range of asymmetric attacks that targeted Afghan and American forces,” said Colin P. Clarke, counterterrorism analyst at Soufan Group, a security-based consulting firm in New York. “But it seems clear that the Taliban has not given any thought to how this equation changes when fighting insurgents, which is effectively the role they are now playing against ISIS.”

But a place where the Taliban changed their strategy to fight the Islamic state — even working together with the Americans and the previous government to contain the terrorist group in the east — was in the diplomatic field.

While seeking international recognition, the Taliban has used the terrorist group’s resurgence as a bargaining chip for more financial aid, according to Qatari officials, reminding other countries that the powerful Islamic State poses a threat to them as well.

Recognizing the potential threat on the border it shares with Afghanistan, Pakistan has been feeding the Taliban with intelligence information regarding the Islamic State, according to US officials.

Basir, director of the Taliban intelligence arm in Jalalabad, who can only identify with one name, is one of the Taliban leaders trying to adapt to fight a war in which he once occupied the other side, in the days of the insurgent Taliban. Now he is responsible for defending and ensuring the security of a city that is home to hundreds of thousands of people.

In recent years, Jalalabad has been an easy target for the Islamic State, which has triggered cells of combatants to act in the city from the surrounding districts, committing murders and bomb attacks as they saw fit.

But the group took advantage of the weeks during which the new government was being formed and dramatically expanded its reach.

Between Sept. 18 and Oct. 28, Islamic State committed at least 54 attacks in Afghanistan — including suicide bombings, assassinations and ambushes at checkpoints, according to analysis by ExTrac, a private firm that monitors militant violence in areas of Afghanistan. conflict. It was one of the most active and violent periods of Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Most of these attacks targeted Taliban security forces — a marked difference from the first seven months of the year, when Islamic State targeted mostly civilians, including activists and journalists.

In reaction to Islamic State, Basir said his men had adopted methods similar to those of the government he deposed, even using equipment used by the previous intelligence service to intercept communications and radio signals — tools provided by the West over the last two years. decades for the surveillance effort against the Taliban.

But Basir insisted that the Taliban has something the previous government and the Americans lacked: the broad support of the local population, which has been an asset to the kind of human intelligence capable of alerting authorities to attacks and the locations of fighters, which it has always been difficult to obtain in the past.

That level of trust and cooperation could slip away, security analysts say, as there is growing fear that the Taliban could use the ISIS-K threat as an excuse to carry out violent, unpunished and state-sponsored actions, against certain segments of the population, such as members of the previous government.

“There is also something of arrogance and overconfidence, because the Taliban thinks the ISKP’s in-country appeal is limited and that the group is so loathsome that it would never be able to muster broad support. So the Taliban think they can afford to ignore their threat,” said Ibraheem Bahiss, a consultant with the International Crisis Group and an independent analyst.

In 2015, the Islamic State-Khorasan was officially established in eastern Afghanistan by former Pakistani Taliban members. The group’s ideology resonated locally in part because many villages in the region are inhabited by Muslims who follow Salafism, the same branch of Sunni Islam followed by the Islamic State. A minority among the Taliban, who mostly follow the school of Hanaphism, Salafi fighters were eager to join the new terrorist group.

The Islamic State’s power to attract young people is especially pronounced in Jalalabad, where Salafi mosques have sprung up in increasing numbers in recent years, providing ample recruiting grounds for the terrorist group.

The Taliban gave the Salafists an opening show, accepting an oath of fieldade from some Salafi clerics this month. But there are still widespread unrest within the community, especially in Jalalabad.

In a Salafi religious school in the city, the Taliban repressed the ideology, forcing the institution’s founder to flee. The Taliban allowed the young men to continue their Quranic studies, but banned Salafi works from the curriculum.

For Faraidoon Momand, a former Afghan government official and political mediator in Jalalabad, the country’s deteriorating economy is also spurring Islamic State membership.

“In any society, if the economy is bad, people will do whatever it takes to survive,” Momand said.

As it was dusk in Jalalabad on a recent October day, a unit of Taliban fighters, members of the intelligence agency, circled the city in a modified Toyota pickup, with a machine gun installed in the back, amid the crowd of people returning from work or shopping.

The Taliban parked at some major intersections and checkpoints, jumping out of the vehicle to help sort out cars and the ubiquitous rickshaws that crowd and honk as they crowd the streets. They stuck their heads in vehicles, illuminated their interiors with flashlights, and questioned people before letting them pass.

“We have a court for all kinds of criminals,” said Abdullah Ghorzang, a Taliban commander. “But we don’t have any court for ISIS-K. They will be killed wherever they are arrested.” / RUSSIAN GUILHERME TRANSLATION