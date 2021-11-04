Israel’s court blocks auction of Nazi artifacts taken from Auschwitz | World

On Wednesday (3), Israel’s justice blocked an auction of metal plates used by the Nazis to tattoo inmates at the Auschwitz concentration camp, which would take place in Jerusalem.

The auction was scheduled for November 9, by the house Tzolman, which added eight of these plates to its catalogue. (see photo below).

They were used to tattoo numbers on people held in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, where a million European Jews and tens of thousands of other prisoners were killed between 1940 and 1945.

The auction house described these “original” plaques as “the most shocking objects of the Holocaust”, causing outrage in Israel.

2 of 2 Metal plates with numbers were used to tattoo Nazi prisoners — Photo: Tzolmans Auction House Metal plates with numbers were used to tattoo Nazi prisoners — Photo: Tzolmans Auction House

A group of Israeli organizations aiding Holocaust survivors has appealed to the Tel Aviv district court to stop the sale.

On Wednesday, the court issued a “injunction” blocking the sale. He set a November 16 date for an “urgent hearing” on the matter.

“These devilish objects cannot be owned,” defended the group’s lawyer, David Fohrer, adding that “their sale is illegal and undermines public morals.”

For the group’s president, Colette Avital, the place for these plaques is in a museum.

“These objects must not be bought, nor sold, and certainly must not be private property,” he told AFP. “They were used for particularly cruel crimes”, to “turn human beings into numbers.”

Wanted by the AFP, the owner of the auction house, Meir Tzolman, declined to comment on the case for the time being.

Yad Vashem, the Israeli institution dedicated to the memory of Holocaust victims in Jerusalem, also spoke out, saying that this sale is “morally unacceptable” and that the objects should be returned.