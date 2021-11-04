Itaú, GPA, CSN, PetroRio and Arezzo report quarterly results at the end of the day By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – With the week picking up pace after the holiday, today, 03, Itaú, CSN, GPA, Cielo and Copasa are among the companies that release their balance sheets for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closes.

Tomorrow, 04, before the beginning of the trading session, it is Banco ABC Brasil’s turn to present its results.

Check out the full calendar of upcoming results and what the market expects for each company.

Arezzo (SA:)

XP expects Arezzo to present an 83% annual increase in net revenue in 3Q21, to R$762 million, an increase of 91.7% of the Adjusted, to R$121 million, and a growth of 150.5% in the net income, to BRL 70 million.

Genial Investimentos also projects an Ebitda of R$121 million and a net profit of R$68 million. BTG Pactual, on the other hand, expects net revenue of R$514 million, a growth of 23% compared to 3Q20, an Ebitda of R$97 million, an increase of 53%, and a net result of R$61 million, an increase of 119 %.

United (SA:)

Genial Investimentos forecasts an amount of R$ 619 million for Unidas’s 3Q21 and a net profit of R$ 256 million. XP estimates an annual drop of 12% in the company’s net revenues, to BRL 1.550 billion, but an advance in Adjusted Ebitda and in net income of 69% and 113%, respectively, to BRL 622 million and BRL 263 millions.

Itaú Unibanco (SA:)

Banco BTG Pactual expects Itaú to post a net result of R$ 6.305 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 40% over 3Q20. Genial Investimentos, on the other hand, expects an investment of R$ 6.623 billion.

XP is a little less optimistic and projects an annual advance of 24% in net profit, to R$ 6.260 billion.

CSN (SA:)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional should present a net income of R$ 6.681 billion in 3Q21, according to Genial Investimentos, which also forecasts a net profit of R$ 3.752 billion.

BTG Pactual (SA:) projects net revenue of BRL 12.067 billion, 38% higher than in 3Q20, an Ebitda of BRL 5.344 billion, an increase of 52%, and a net result 85% higher, the R $2,340 billion.

CSN Mineração (SA:)

For CSN Mineração’s 3Q21, BTG Pactual expects a net result of R$1.302 billion, an annual increase of 12%, an increase of R$2.317 billion, a reduction of 13% and a net revenue of R$4.320, a decrease of 11%.

XP forecasts a net revenue 10.3% higher, to BRL 4.674 billion, an Adjusted Ebitda 25.2% lower, to BRL 1.993 billion, and a net profit of BRL 1.104 billion, a drop of 24.8% .

Finally, Genial Investimentos expects an Ebitda of R$2.791 billion and a net profit of R$1.672 billion.

PetroRio (SA:)

Genial Investimentos expects R$760 million in 3Q21. Meanwhile, BTG Pactual projects an annual advance of 117% in net revenue, to BRL 1.062 billion, an increase of 176% in Ebitda, to BRL 760 million, and a net result 265% lower, to BRL 183 million.

Overcome (SA:)

Ultrapar should post an EBITDA of BRL 28.646 billion in 3Q21, up 38%, according to BTG Pactual, which also expects an Ebitda of BRL 997 million, a slight drop of 3%, and a net result of BRL 281 million, a high of 6%.

Genial Investimentos forecasts an Ebitda of R$ 1.047 billion and a net profit of R$ 183 million.

GPA (SA:)

XP estimates that GPA will have R$ 11.963 billion in 3Q21, an annual drop of 0.7%, an Adjusted Ebitda of R$ 833 million, a decline of 15.2%, and a net profit of R$ 61 million , 113.7% lower than in 3Q20.

On the other hand, BTG Pactual expects net revenue 42% lower, to BRL 12.270 billion, an Ebitda 52% lower, to BRL 790 million, and a net result of BRL 167 million, a drop of 139%.

Cielo SA (SA:)

Genial Investimentos projects that Cielo will present R$ 692 million and a net profit of R$ 207 million.

XP expects a net revenue of R$ 3.019 billion, a slight annual growth of 1%, an Ebitda of R$ 753 million, an advance of 31% and a net result of R$ 181 million, an increase of 80%.

AES Brasil (SA:)

For AES Brasil’s 3Q21, BTG Pactual expects R$509 million, the same as in 3Q20, an Ebitda of R$132%, a reduction of 58%, and a net result of R$63 million, a decrease of 222 %.

Genial Investimentos projects an Ebitda of R$ 120 million and a net loss of R$ 31 million. XP estimates a 250% drop in net income, to -R$77 million, a 40% decline in Ebitda, to R$184 million, and net revenue of R$513 million, 2% lower than in 3Q20.

Pay Less (SA:)

Pague Menos should present an increase of R$ 2.030 billion in 3Q21, an annual increase of 6.8%, according to XP. The brokerage also projects an Adjusted Ebitda of R$153 million, up 2.2% over 3Q20, and a net income of R$31 million, down 22.7%.

Marcopolo (SA:)

Genial Investimentos expects Marcopolo to have a negative result of -R$4 million in 3Q21 and a net loss of R$24 million.

XP, despite projecting a net revenue of R$722 million, 8% down on 3Q20, also forecasts a negative Adjusted Ebitda of -R$26 million, a 249% drop, and a net profit of -R$34 million, a decline of 40% in the annual comparison.

Copasa (SA:)

BTG Pactual estimates that Copasa will have R$ 1.287 billion, a slight increase of 1%, an Ebitda of R$ 510 million, a decrease of 3%, and a net result of R$ 212 million, a decrease of 12 %. Genial Investimentos expects an Ebitda of R$ 530 million and a net profit of R$ 225 million.

Finally, XP projects a net revenue 9% higher than in 3Q20, at R$ 1.402 billion, an adjusted Ebitda 15% higher, at R$ 608 million, and a net profit of R$ 301 million, an increase of 25%.

Rede D’Or (SA:)

Genial Investimentos expects Rede D’Or to present in 3Q21 R$1.489 billion and net income of R$730 million. BTG Pactual projects net revenue of 5.378 billion, 41% higher than in 3Q20, an Ebitda of R$ 1.497 million, an increase of 45%, and a net result of R$ 590 million, an increase of 69%.

XP estimates a net revenue of BRL 5.321 billion, up 40% in the annual comparison, an Ebitda of BRL 1.229 billion, an increase of 24%, and a net profit of BRL 378 million, an increase of 8% .

Banco ABC Brasil SA (SA:)

BTG Pactual estimates an increase of R$ 126 million for ABC Brasil’s 3Q21, an increase of 71% compared to the previous year. Genial Investimentos projects a net profit of R$ 142 million.