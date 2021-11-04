Itaú has net income of BRL 5.8 billion in the third quarter, up 28.6% | Economy

Banco Itaú reported on Wednesday (3) that it recorded net income of BRL 5.780 billion in the third quarter of 2021, a 28.6% growth over the same period last year , when it reported earnings of R$ 4.492 billion.

In the second quarter, the bank reported net income of R$7.56 billion (-23.5%).

The institution’s recurring net income, which excludes extraordinary factors in the fiscal quarter, totaled R$6.779 billion in the third quarter, above the figure for the same period in 2020 (R$5.030 billion).

According to the bank, the factors that most influenced the results are:

growth of financial margin with customers , driven by the credit portfolio;

, driven by the credit portfolio; Reduction in credit cost , as a reflection of the good quality of the portfolio;

, as a reflection of the good quality of the portfolio; Increase in associated recipes to the provision of services.

Total default was 2.6% in the third quarter, compared to 2.3% in the second quarter and 2.2% in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest expenses reached R$ 12.8 billion in the period, an increase of 1.1% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

Itaú’s latest results In billions of BRL Source: Economatica and Banco Itaú

Itaú’s total credit portfolio grew 13.6% from July to September compared to the same period in 2020, reaching R$962 billion in September 2021.

The result, according to the bank, reflects the performance of the credit portfolios for individuals and micro, small and medium-sized companies, which increased 27.8% and 19.4%, respectively.