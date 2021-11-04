Itaú (ITUB4) earns R$6.8 billion, with higher service and credit revenues

Business

O Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) recorded managerial recurring income of R$6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 34.8% compared to the same period of the previous year, and managerial recurring return on annualized average equity (ROE) of 19.7%. The numbers came in slightly above market expectations of a profit of BRL 6.5 billion.

You Itaú’s results for the third quarter of 2021 were driven by the growth in the financial margin with clients, the reduction in the cost of credit and the increase in revenues associated with the provision of services, highlighted the bank.

THE total credit portfolio — including financial guarantees and private securities — grew 13.6% compared to the third quarter of 2020, reaching R$962 billion. The performance reflected the performance of the credit portfolios for individuals and micro, small and medium-sized companies (MSMEs), which increased 27.8% and 19.4%, respectively.

The cost of credit, which includes the allowance for loan losses (PDD), totaled R$5.2 billion in the third quarter, with a reduction of 17.2% when compared to the same quarter last year. The drop was due to higher provisioning made in the first months of 2020 and the positive trends in credit quality.

O default rate, measured by credits overdue for more than 90 days, stood at 2.6%, with an increase of 0.4 percentage point on an annual basis.

“Itau Unibanco has all the conditions — good provisions, NPL at historically low levels, sustainable growth in volumes and portfolios — to end 2021 with solid deliveries and start 2022 following this growth trajectory,” wrote Alexsandro Broedel, CFO of the bank.

At service and insurance revenues increased 4.3%, with the expansion of the investment bank’s business in public offerings, expansion of credit and debit card revenues, both in issuance and in acquiring, and higher gains in the performance fee in fund management.

Quotation from Itaú (ITUB4) this Wednesday

At closing, the preferred share of the Itaú (ITUB4) increased by 0.95% and reached R$ 24.45, while the ordinary rose 1.10%, to R$ 22.01.