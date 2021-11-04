Itaú (ITUB4) has 34% higher profit in a year in the 3rd quarter, in line with expectations

SAO PAULO – Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) recorded recurring managerial net income of R$ 6.779 billion in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 34.8% year-on-year and 3.6% compared to the second quarter.

The projection, according to Refinitiv consensus, was that Itaú would record a profit of R$ 6.73 billion in the period, an increase of 2.9% compared to the second quarter.

The bank’s accounting net income, in turn, was R$ 5.780 billion, an increase of 28.7% in one year, but 23.5% lower compared to the second quarter.

The recurring return on equity (an indicator that measures how banks invest their shareholders’ resources, called ROE) was 19.7%, up 4 percentage points from the third quarter of 2020 (15.7%) and slight improvement of 0.8 percentage point over the period between April and June this year.

The 90-day delinquency rate, in turn, was 2.6%, up 0.4 percentage point in one year (from 2.2%) and 0.3 percentage point compared to the second quarter (from 2.3 %).

The individuals portfolio grew 8.6% in the quarter and 27.8% on an annual basis, totaling R$302.8 billion, while the corporate portfolio grew 5.8% in the quarter and 7.4% in 12 months , to R$264.6 billion, “with important movements in (i) export and import financing; (ii) vehicles, as a result of increased customer demand; and (iii) working capital, due to the concession of credit lines encouraged by the government, such as Pronampe and the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI)”. The credit portfolio expanded in the quarter was R$962.3 billion, up 13.6% year-on-year.

The expense of allowance for loan losses was BRL 5.526 billion, up 14.3% compared to BRL 4.834 billion in the previous quarter, but with a drop of 12.8% on an annual basis.

The cost of credit totaled R$5.232 billion, up 11.5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and down 17.2% year-on-year.

The increase in provision expenses compared to the second quarter, Itaú points out, is due to the need for provisioning given the growth of the portfolio and the nominal increase in delays in longer ranges. Beyond

In addition, there was an increase in the expense of allowance for loan losses in Latin America, caused mainly by the exchange rate variation in the period, he said.

Total assets increased 4.1% in the quarter and 2.0% in the last 12 months, mainly due to the growth in the quarter of 10.8% in liquidity interbank investments, 9.8% in financial instruments and derivatives and 6.7 % in credit operations. In permanent assets, there was an increase of 11.0% in the quarter, mainly due to the acquisition of payroll management in the state of Minas Gerais, recognized as intangible assets.

Money market funding grew 12.6% and deposits grew 3.2% in the quarter. In 12 months, deposits grew 7.0%, highlighting the 15.3% growth in demand deposits, 8.8% in savings and 4.1% in time deposits.

Revenues and Margins

Income from services rendered and insurance results increased 2.1% compared to the second quarter, related to: (i) an increase of 8.1% in asset management, highlighting the higher performance rate gains in the fund administration income; (ii) 4.5% growth in revenues from checking account services, mainly in corporate packages, due to an increase in the customer base and higher average tariff; (iii) the 6.4% increase in credit and debit card revenues due to higher billings in issuance and acquiring, partially offset by lower annual fees and higher volume of points granted in reward programs in issuance.

The financial margin with clients grew 4.7% in the quarter, to R$17.587 billion, due to the higher average volume of credit and the higher number of consecutive days in the quarter. The reduction in credit spreads was more than offset by the growth in the liability margin in the quarter.

On the other hand, there was a 3.2% reduction in the financial margin with the market in the quarter, to R$ 1.928 billion, which was due to lower gains in trading and banking books in Brazil, partially offset by higher treasury gains in the units From Latin America.

