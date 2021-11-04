Itaú (ITUB4) has a solid result with a profit of BRL 6.8 billion, but shares are falling sharply; fall is opportunity?

SAO PAULO – The first readings of market analysts indicated that Itaú’s shares (ITUB4) would react positively to the result of the third quarter of 2021, in which it recorded recurring managerial net income of R$ 6.779 billion, an increase of 34.8% in annual comparison and 3.6% compared to the second quarter.

The recurring return on equity (ROE) was 19.7%, up 4 percentage points from the third quarter of 2020 (15.7%) and a slight improvement of 0.8 percentage point over the period between April and June this year.

Morgan Stanley highlighted that the bank delivered a strong quarter with more positives than negatives, with credit following good growth which, together with the Selic hike, should continue to boost financial income in the next 6 to 12 months. Furthermore, he pointed out that Itaú remains highly effective in cost management, offering operational leverage as revenues increase.

Credit Suisse also pointed out that several lines came in above expectations, with excellent revenue generation both in higher results with financial intermediation (NII) and in service fees (or fees). Retail performance, in addition to the aforementioned loan growth, also entered the quarter’s highlights.

Bradesco BBI, on the other hand, highlighted the positive trends and growth in net income supported by the strong expansion of the portfolio/credit with an improvement in the mix. The bank’s credit portfolio showed a solid expansion of 6.0% in the quarterly variation (up 11.3% in the annual variation), driven by individuals with 8.6% in the quarterly variation (27.8% increase in the annual variation). For Safra, operating expenses were also good, demonstrating the bank’s commitment to controlling expenses, considering that Itaú presented “good end-to-end results”.

In the first trades on Thursday (4), the stock rose 1.15% (the highest of the day), but soon turned to fall. At 2:03 pm (GMT), assets fell 4.38%, to R$23.36, close to the day’s low, when they dropped 4.79%, to R$23.28.

Some factors help to explain this performance, both for reasons of the result itself and for macroeconomic factors. The day is one of risk aversion for the Brazilian market, with fiscal risk persisting amidst uncertainties about the PEC of precatório, which affects the actions of banks in general – and Itaú is no exception. In addition, the last two trading sessions had already been up, accumulated by around 5%, for ITUB4 assets, giving less room for encouragement in the shares in case of a positive result.

However, factors of the balance itself were weighed even by analysts who highlighted the numbers as good.

As XP highlights, the lower-than-expected cost of credit was the highlight of the quarter, driven by lower provisions for loan losses, which were 18% below the house’s estimates – with a 13% drop on the annual basis -, mainly due to a reversal in the wholesale segment.

XP analysts Vitor Pini, Matheus Odaguil and Artur Alves, assess that, despite the positive profit in the quarter, the coverage ratio – which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing loans – fell by about 50 percentage points in the quarter, at 234%, while the delinquency rate increased 0.21 point in the quarter and 0.30 point year-on-year.

“Although delinquency has increased at a slower pace than expected, more difficult macroeconomic conditions could imply even higher delinquency and this combined with the reduction in the coverage ratio could result in pressure on profits in the future”, they assess.

Bank of America and Bradesco BBI also point out that the best quality Basel ratio (or CET1, which compares a bank’s capital with its risk-weighted assets) fell from 11.9% in the second quarter to 11.3% in the third quarter, due to the negative impacts of the exchange rate and the acquisition of payroll in the state of Minas Gerais.

Meanwhile, in a conference call to comment on the results, despite highlighting positive points and stating that the bank is capable of generating enough capital to grow in the future, Milton Maluhy Filho, the bank’s CEO, also highlighted a more cautious scenario for 2022. The next year, according to him, inspires caution in a scenario of greater political uncertainty and higher interest rates, demanding caution in terms of credit.

“When I look to 2022, it is a scenario in which we see a worsening in delinquency, it is expected that this will be the case, and we are prepared for that from the point of view of provisioning in the balance sheet”, he pointed out.

For next year, he signaled, the projection is for a credit portfolio to grow less. He assessed that the financial margin with the market should still decelerate in the fourth quarter.

Analysts remain positive with action

Even with some considerations being made on the balance sheet, most market analysts remain positive with the stock, although many remain neutral with the paper. Compilation made by Refinitiv shows that, among 17 analysis houses that cover the asset, 11 have a buy recommendation and 6 have a neutral recommendation.

Bradesco BBI emphasized that it continues with the purchase recommendation for ITUB4, with a target price of R$39 (or 60% upside potential compared to the last closing), noting that, although it thinks that some questions about asset quality would be fair, it calls attention to the fact that the higher delinquency (NPL) was due to certain specific cases that were already provisioned, while the NPLs for retail and small and medium enterprises were stable. In addition, they see positive trends for fee income and expense.

Credit Suisse also follows with a recommendation equivalent to the purchase and a target price of R$33 for the paper (or upside of 35%), considering that it sees a disconnect between the bank’s profitability and valuation. Analysts at the Swiss bank point out that they see an environment of double-digit profit growth ahead, backed by rising interest rates, which should lead Itaú to the best NII performance in years. For them, these factors should more than overshadow some points such as the higher cost of risk and some increase in operating expenses, salary inflation and lower contribution from the capital market.

Along the same lines, BofA emphasizes that the company’s management is committed to complying with all its growth projections for the year, despite a more challenging macroeconomic scenario (weak growth, high inflation, increase in market rates, among others). Thus, considering the valuation as attractive, it maintains a recommendation equivalent to the purchase.

Safra points out to continue constructive with Itaú’s results for the coming quarters, mainly due to the recovery of revenue (increase in the volume of loans, improvement in the mix and increase in interest rates), maintaining a purchase recommendation and with a target price of R $34.00 per share.

XP, in turn, noting that, despite the positive financial result, the inferior quality of the results should be on the investors’ radar, reiterated a neutral recommendation, with a target price of R$28 per share.

