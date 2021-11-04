‘It’s hard to see your daughter portrayed as garbage,’ says Eliza Samúdio’s mother about client dressed as goalkeeper Bruno with a black bag | Mato Grosso do Sul

The post was made by a bar in Manaus and took place on Monday (1st). The case gained repercussions on social networks. In a video released by the owner of the establishment, she claims that the employee who made the post was removed.

Sought by g1, the mother of Eliza Samúdio, Sônia Moura, who lives in Mato Grosso do Sul, recalled the moment she received the news of the “tasteless joke”.

“Look, sad, very sad! Very indignant at the behavior of this human being. The person was unhappy. I don’t know what is happening with the human being today, it’s terrible”, she detailed in a choked voice.

Sonia who told Bruninho, Eliza’s son with former goalkeeper Bruno, about the fantasy recorded in Manaus. “I managed to get him [Bruninho] did not see. I talked and talked about what was happening, even to prepare him. At school there may be comments. He was scared of me, thinking I wasn’t okay,” he recalled.

It’s not the first time people use drama to dress up. “When I saw it, it reminded me of the suffering of 2018, which had some students who made a similar post,” he resumed.

In 2018, students from Minas Gerais went to a party dressed as Bruno and Macarrão. In the record made Inconfidentes (MG), it generated controversy on social networks, as it still showed one of the young people holding a black bag with the name of Eliza Samúdio.

Sonia informed that legal measures against the case of Manaus are already being provided. “We’re going to sue, I don’t know how people do things like that, they stir a deep pain.”

The lawyer representing Bruninho and Sonia, in the area of ​​digital crimes, Mônica de Moura Castro, stressed that the civil process has already started. “We spoke with the delegate from Manaus. The boy who dressed up volunteered to provide clarifications. We are waiting for the owner of the bar, if not voluntarily, he must be summoned”.

For the family lawyer, in addition to violating precepts in the criminal and civil area, the owner of the bar and the guy in the photo violated the consumer protection code. “As the publication was made with a commercial tone and on social networks, we have to activate this instance”.

As for the case of Minas Gerais, Castro explained that the case has not expired, so legal measures will be taken against the people who dressed up alluding to the death of Eliza Samúdio

“The damage is configured. We hope that this does not happen again. The family’s right will be preserved and if there is any threat, all measures will be taken with rigor”, concludes the lawyer.