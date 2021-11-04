‘It’s in heaven and it never leaves my heart’

At 11 years old, Bruninho Samudio has the expectation of becoming a great football player. Maybe even playing in the Brazilian team’s goal. The reality, however, is that of a boy who needs to focus on his studies to ensure a better future for himself. Without any financial help from his father, Bruno Fernandes, and without his mother, Eliza Samudio, who was murdered at the behest of Flamengo’s former goalkeeper, the boy has in the obstinacy of his grandmother, Sonia Moura, the incentive not to give up.

“My grandmother always told me to study, even though I like soccer. She tells me to study, because if it doesn’t work out, I’ll have a plan B. Otherwise, I’ll be kind of nothing in life, right”, says Bruninho, in his first interview, to the psychologist and coach Renata Gouvêa’s channel on Youtube.

Mature and perky for his age, Bruninho says that his favorite subject at school is mathematics, his favorite color yellow and his favorite dish, macaroni and cheese.

Proud, he says that today he studies in a private school on his own merits in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul. “My school is very good, thanks to God and my dedication, because many people give up on the way and I never gave up One day I spoke to my mother (grandmother Sonia): ‘one day I’ll be able to study in a good school’. And I got a 100% scholarship, that was something I got myself. My school is great. “, he describes, still shuffling the sentences due to his young age.

Victim of a tragedy, Bruninho knows his past, although he doesn’t know the details of what happened to Eliza. The grandmother became her mother on a daily basis, and her husband, the model’s stepfather, the father. “It’s my father, right… He’s taking care of me”, he observes.

In fact. Sonia’s husband delayed the payment of an installment just to help pay for Bruninho’s trip to a Brazilian futsal championship in the youth categories.

The under-13 goalkeeper knows the sacrifices made in the name of his well-being. And he believes that the sport, practiced since he was 4 years old, can help him pay back. “Sport changes many people’s lives”, he concludes.

During the interview, Bruninho did not mention the goalkeeper Bruno, his biological father. But he made a point of talking about violence against children and women, often practiced in families, even motivated by drugs. “Most low-income people sometimes don’t have much choice. But as difficult as it is, never get into drugs, never give up on your dreams. Even if no one is supporting you,” he teaches.

Bruninho knows that future comparisons with his father will be inevitable, who was one of the greatest goalkeepers in Flamengo’s history, until he became a defendant in the case of Eliza Samudio. When confronted about the fear of the future, he ponders: “Not being afraid of danger is already the danger. If you shrink back, disappear from all your problems, you will be a weak person in the future.”

Bruninho’s early maturity only disappears when he talks about his mother, with whom he only lived until he was 4 months old. At this time, his voice becomes childish, the pauses are longer and the emotion is inevitable.: “My mother is in heaven, but thanks to she that I’m here, and she never leaves my heart”.