it’s time to buy, says Credit Suisse

It is not new that the actions linked to the retail Brazilians have been the most penalized on the Stock Exchange, further pressured by the upward movement in the Selic rate.

However, in the trading session this Thursday (04), we see an interesting response from the market: Americanas SA (AMER3), American stores (LAME4) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rise more than 3%, 2%, 1.5%, respectively, while the Ibovespa (IBOV) yields around 0.8%, around noon.

To Credit Suisse, the time has come to buy the retail shares, especially from the aforementioned trio.

The Swiss bank recognizes that investors are concerned about the sector given the challenging scenario installed, however, the growth of the e-commerce and the greater penetration of high-recurrence product categories justify the companies’ potential in the next 12 months.

Analyzes resumed coverage of Americanas and Lojas Americanas shares, whose companies are considering simplifying the structure with the former incorporating the latter, with a target price of R$42 and R$8, respectively.

In the case of Magazine Luiza, the bank not only changed the neutral recommendation for purchase, but also raised the target price from BRL 15 to BRL 20. The value includes a potential increase of 73.2% over the BRL 11.55 with which the papers closed yesterday.