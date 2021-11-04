Janssen vaccine: USP seeks volunteers to study 2-dose application against Covid | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The USP of Ribeirão Preto (SP) is looking for volunteers for a study that evaluates immunity against Covid-19 from the application of two doses of the Janssen vaccine instead of the single application.

The Faculty of Medicine (FMRP) researchers need people aged 18 to 55 in good health who have not tested positive for the new coronavirus or taken other immunizations against the disease. Applications can be made using a form available on the internet.

The study is open to people who do not live in Ribeirão Preto, but those interested must be available to go to USP to carry out the necessary procedures, such as screening and blood collection, within the research schedule.

More information can be found on the college’s website.

1 of 2 Janssen Vaccines — Photo: Raiza Milhomem/Secom/Divulgação Janssen Vaccines — Photo: Raiza Milhomem/Secom/Disclosure

Produced by Johnson & Johnson, Janssen had its emergency use authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) at the end of March and is the only vaccine used today with a single dose regimen in Brazil.

The possible application of a booster dose of the immunizing agent is already discussed by technicians from Anvisa and was recently recommended by an independent advisory committee of the North American regulatory agency (FDA, acronym in English).

Covid vaccine: Anvisa and Janssen representatives discuss booster dose

The recommendation is that the extra dose be applied two months after the first application for adults in the United States.

According to the manufacturer, the application of the second dose increased from 70% to 94% the effectiveness for moderate and severe cases of Covid-19 in the USA.

The USP project, which also involves groups in South Africa, Poland and Germany, is going to assess the interaction of six different types of Janssen concentrations, explains Marisa Mussi, professor at the USP Faculty of Medicine.

“This study is relevant because it will demonstrate whether it is possible to use the vaccine with the same efficacy with doses of lower concentrations”, he says.

Participating volunteers will be followed for at least 1 year, during which it will be possible to verify whether or not they are producing defenses against Covid. “If he doesn’t produce, he will receive more doses of the vaccine.”

2 of 2 USP Medical School in Ribeirão Preto — Photo: EPTV/Reprodução USP Medical School in Ribeirão Preto — Photo: EPTV/Reprodução

See more news from the region at g1 Ribeirão Preto e Franca