Japanese startup creates flying motorcycle that costs the equivalent of R$3.9 million | motorcycles







Reproduction ALI Technologies The flying bike comes with six propellers and weighs just 300 kg, with a combustion engine and four electric ones

The project by Japanese company ALI Technologies dubbed XTurismo in development since 2017 was exhibited on a racing circuit near Tokyo. The project resembles those vehicles from the Star Wars saga.



THE flying motorcycle

or hoverbike

it weighs around 300 kg and has six propellers (two where the wheels would be and four at the tips), strategically positioned taking into account the balance and support

of the hybrid vehicle that has a combustion engine and four other electric ones.

Reproduction ALI Technologies X Turismo has the same operating principle as a drone with vertical takeoffs and landings



Its operation is similar to that of drones, that is, with vertical takeoff and landing and its autonomy is only 40 minutes.

The declared speed is 100 km/h.









The Japanese startup that already has the support of investors Mitsubishi Electric and Kyocera

, is being sold for US$ 680 thousand, which is equivalent to about R$ 3.9 million in a simple conversion. With the sale, the company hopes to take a bigger step in its new projects.