JBS (JBSS3) denies that Batista brothers want to sue company

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) – JBS (JBSS3) said on Wednesday night that the news that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, controllers of the food company, are going to sue the company, is not valid.

“Contrary to what the news suggests, there is no lawsuit filed by its controlling shareholders against the company for the purpose of indemnification for amounts assumed by J&F Investimentos SA, the company’s direct controller, under the leniency agreement signed with the Ministry Federal Public”, said the company.

“It is worth remembering, in this regard, that when the company adhered, in specific terms, to the leniency agreement entered into between J&F and the MPF, it was expressly provided that the responsibility for payment of the penalty provided for in the leniency agreement was exclusive to the controlling shareholder of the company.”

JBS also said that the conditions for its adherence to the leniency agreement have already been fully established, “which makes the statement that the company has any pecuniary responsibility in relation to the amounts agreed by J&F under the leniency agreement unfounded. ”.

The news was published in O Globo, on October 31st.

