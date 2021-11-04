Jorge Jesus sees a growing climate of dissatisfaction within Benfica

The two consecutive routs for Bayern Munich (4 to 0 and 5 to 2) and the loss of the lead in the Portuguese Championship to rival Porto were decisive for the atmosphere to boil behind the scenes at Benfica. Interestingly, all this after a convincing and encouraging 3-0 victory over Barcelona.

In the last seven games, the reds won only on two occasions, one of them against the modest Trofense, in the Cup of Portugal, whose final result (2 to 1) was obtained only in extra time. It is the worst moment experienced by Jorge Jesus in the current season. In and out of the four lines.

The drop in performance (technical, tactical, physical and also psychological) of the team coincides with a growing wave of dissatisfaction on the part of some players, often in public. At least five have discussed or at least contested the coach during a match: Darwin Núñez, Rafa, Gilberto, Meité and more recently Lucas Veríssimo.

This Thursday, the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã also published that Otamendi, one of the most experienced of the Benfica cast, is uncomfortable with the posture and tone of Jesus’ daily demands. It would even have threatened to ask to be traded.

Internally, especially from a political point of view, the pressure has also been strong on Jesus. The newly elected president Rui Costa has already asked for explanations about the recent stumbling blocks of the team, which in two seasons invested approximately 150 million euros (R$972 million) in reinforcements.

“It’s in these moments that balance is required. Balance to always demand more. Balance also to understand what made us lose five points in the last three league games,” said the Benfica idol.

The declarations of the former player and now top manager of the Clube da Luz came soon after JJ enjoyed the affection received by the Flamengo fans, who have been singing his name at Maracanã, and especially leaving the future open.

“Am I happy to be cherished by the fans? I just wouldn’t be if I was insensitive. It was images that touched me. I don’t know my future, my contract ends at the end of the season and my bag is always packed. A coach lives on results . At the moment, Benfica is my home. I came to Portugal with a well-defined objective,” explained the coach.

Jorge Jesus has a contract with Benfica until June 2022. The renewal scenario is increasingly distant, whether in the club’s view, or in the coach’s own view.

Back to Brazil?

With Renato Gaúcho on the ropes, the shadow of Jorge Jesus “scares” Flamengo, where he shone with the conquest of five titles. So far, there has been no official contact to discuss a possibility of returning to Rubro-Negro. In recent conversations with people close to him, the Portuguese coach actually admitted his desire to lead the Brazilian team after the World Cup in Qatar.