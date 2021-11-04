Jorge Paulo Lemann and partners leave control after 40 years

The famous trio of partners Jorge Paulo Lemann, Beto Sicupira and Marcel Telles gave up control of the retailer Americanas, after 40 years in charge of the company. The step, which simplifies its corporate structure and responds to a demand from investors, takes place before the company’s listing in the United States, changing the domicile of its headquarters.

This signals that the company will seek its internationalization at a time when its growth has been accelerated through acquisitions in Brazil.

For the new structure, the proposal is for Americanas SA to incorporate Lojas Americanas – today both the holding and the company have shares listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. In the equation set up, each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive a fraction of the share of Americanas SA, precisely 0.186 of the share.

In this process, in which only Americanas SA will be listed, the trio of investors will see their participation diluted and will hold 29.2%, leaving the control to be the company’s reference investor, which will now have diffused capital.

Today, at Lojas Americanas, the controllers hold 38.2% of the company and 60.8% of the common shares, which are those with voting rights. The design must still be validated by its minority shareholders at a meeting scheduled for December 10th.

The new corporate structure also responds to a complaint from the market, which had been asking for more governance from the company. In April of this year, when the company merged physical and online operations (Americanas and B2W), the composition of the holding was displeased by investors, as it was designed precisely to ensure that control was preserved.

The holding structure allowed the trio to continue running the company, as they had more than half of the shares with a vote, even though they had less than 50% of the company’s stake.

Accelerated growth

On Wednesday, 3rd, when announcing the change, the company emphasizes that it was important for its growth to have a controller.

In the relevant fact in which it disclosed the operation, the company cites that the current controller, “always had as a guiding element the long-term value creation strategy, which ensured the operation’s profitable growth”. He also says that in this new phase, “the key shareholder reinforces its commitment to a long-term vision as a guide for the generation of future value”.

Over the past 15 years, Americanas has made 28 acquisitions, ten of which between last year and this year. The biggest was the purchase of the retail chain Natural da Terra for more than R$ 2 billion, an operation that has just been completed.

More robust governance

As with the new share structure, Americanas said it will also migrate its shares to the Novo Mercado, the Brazilian stock exchange listing segment with the highest requirements in terms of corporate governance.

“Considering the successful operational combination of ongoing businesses, we have matured the idea of ​​consolidating the Companies’ shareholding bases in the Novo Mercado. We will have only one Americanas: for clients and investors,” stated the president of Americanas in a press release. SA, Miguel Gutierrez.

The proposal also includes a mechanism to block attacks by competitors, for example. Through the so-called “poison pill”, the company wants to include in its bylaws the rule that, when an investor reaches a 15% stake, he must, obligatorily, make a public offer for the acquisition of all the outstanding shares. This type of instrument is common in companies without a controller.

In a report, XP evaluated the announcement as positive, but maintained a neutral view towards the company, due to caution regarding the dynamics of e-commerce in the face of increased competition in the sector and deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, which tends to impact more strongly linked to consumption and high-growth theses.