José Alfredo asks João Lucas to take care of the company

In “Império”, a soap opera that is being rerun by Rede Globo, José Alfredo (Alexander Nero) discovers that Fabrício Melgaço is José Pedro (Caio Blat). The Commander is shocked to discover that his greatest enemy is his own son.

To make matters worse, the two must face off in an emblematic clash

PASSING THE CANE

In the midst of all the chaos, the Commander asks João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) take care of the Empire, but the boy refuses.

“How do I go to Imperio, Dad? The world is falling apart and you want me to go…”, he begins, who is interrupted by his father.

“That’s exactly why. Someone has to take care of business, someone has to reassure employees if the news gets there and says that Zé Pedro is our enemy,” he says.

João Lucas says that he cannot afford it and the man in black responds in a very firm way. “If you don’t have it, get it! Your time has come, your time has come, son. I pass the responsibility on to you, my son”, he concludes.

