José Pedro leaves father in a panic when he demands a fortune in exchange for Cristina’s life · TV News

José Pedro (Caio Blat) will terrorize the life of his father, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), in Império. The envious son of the commander revealed that he is Fabrício Melgaço and kidnapped his half-sister, Cristina (Leandra Leal). Insane, the villain will ask for a fortune to free the girl in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In the last chapter of the plot, which will air this Friday (5) , the bad guy will call the “man in black” and threaten him. “I don’t believe you have the courage to kill your sister,” says Maria Marta’s husband (Lilia Cabral). “Why not? I’ve already had you killed three times, have you forgotten?”, Pedro will retort.

Asked by his father about the reasons for his evil actions, the rogue will claim that he always wanted to occupy the throne of the jewelry company. “Ze’Pedro, you’ll never occupy this place, for a simple detail: I won’t let you!”, the manager will shout.

José Pedro will simply mock and make it clear that he is not kidding. He will put the phone to Cristina’s mouth, who will be gagged and will try to scream for help.

“Did you hear? She’s terrified. Do this: you return all the money that was from Império, which I already stole and you took back. I want that and the guarantee that you will not notify the police or come after me after I I let go of this disgusting thing”, will demand the sadist.

“I’m not a fool. I know you’ll never let Cristina go, I’ve already realized that”, will reply José Alfredo. “You noticed, but I could be wrong. You can’t know. So, you think very carefully about the answer you’re going to give me, because in a little while I’ll call you again”, the ungrateful man will end.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The plot will go live next Monday (8).

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

