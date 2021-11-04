José Pedro makes Cristina eat the ‘bread the devil kneaded’

The animal will go to Cristina’s side (Leandra Leal) in the last chapters of “Império”, a plot rerun on Globo, at 9 pm, because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

After JOsé Alfredo (Alexander Nero) discovers that Fabrício Melgaço is his son, José Pedro (Caio Blat), the boy runs away from home and sets up another plan to catch the Commander.

Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), Silviano (Othon Bastos) and José Pedro kidnap the business administrator, in the penultimate chapter of the plot, which is scheduled to air on Thursday, November 5th.

“It only depends on your daddy not to leave here dead”, says the girl’s brother.

“She is very young. She doesn’t know that empires grow, peak, and die. They are invaded by barbarians and die. Everyone dies!” says Silviano.

Nervous, Cristina says: “I’m sorry, Mr. Silviano, but I’m not interested in your story, nor in your family’s downfall. I want to know what you want with me. What are you going to do to me?”

Cruelty makes José Pedro tell the next steps he intends to take.

“First we’ll tie you up tight. Then I was thinking about making some videos, some photos with you to send to your father’s cell phone.”

Silviano indicates what José Pedro should tell his father: “You’re going to tell your father, the manioc commander, that if he doesn’t give you the requested amount, you’re going to do the devil with the repulsive little bastard. Of course, now that he knows you had him killed three times, your father will believe you when you send him a message.”

“Either my father deposits in my name, in a tax haven, all the money he took back, or I kill his darling.”

“I bet the Emperor of brown sugars will be scared shitless and will do whatever you want. Just to get the bastard back. And this will be your victory, José Pedro!”, completes the butler.

PHONE CALL

At this point, José Alfredo will receive a call from his son demanding payment for the ransom. By now, Pedro will have kidnapped Cristina and taken her sister to the shed where Silviano’s company operated. Desperate, the commander contacts Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) and asks where his ex’s company was. The Empress replies that he always solved family business in Bangu.

Joshua takes two guns and gives one to his boss. The pair head to the neighborhood and locate the shed. Seeing the rival’s car approaching, Maurílio positions himself behind a trash can and points his pistol at the vehicle.

Joshua goes on one side and José Alfredo on the other. The biologist comes out of hiding and runs, firing at the security guard, who takes cover behind a car. The commander goes after the biologist with the gun in his hand, but he disappears for a moment. Suddenly, Silviano’s son lunges and points the revolver at the businessman’s chest. The villain orders the millionaire to throw his weapon to the ground. He obeys and opens his arms.

Joshua throws a can and distracts the biologist. José Alfredo quickly grabs the revolver from the ground and shoots the boy, who collapses.

“There are still two to go. Maurilio has already gone to hell! Who will be next and keep him company?” shouts the millionaire, who threatens to break down the shed door.

José Pedro, with his gun on his hip, appears and orders his father to enter. Before, it climbs into the cabin of a crane, lifts it and stands on a higher plane. Cristina, who is tied to the floor, records everything. Silviano hides, but Joshua sees him.

“Hold still, Silviano!” he says, pointing his revolver.

While the security guard keeps the butler under control, the commander talks to the son. The eldest son says it was very daring to have disobeyed him.

“I told you to wait for my call.”

“But, as I never gave the slightest importance to what you say, I tried to find out where you were to tell you face to face what I decided about your proposal”, counters the Commander.

The son asks if he will deposit the money for him.

“Not. While Josué takes care of Silviano, I’m going to release Cristina and give you the lesson you deserve”, he replies.

José Pedro points the pistol at his father and Cristina kicks the lever, making the crane go down. The brother loses his balance and falls. José Alfredo jumps on top of him and manages to disarm him and hit the boy with a blow to the head, who faints.

The Commander unties Cristina. Joshua looks at the boss and tells them to go away. Taking advantage of this oversight, Silviano draws his gun and shoots the security guard in the shoulder. He fights back with several shots and kills the butler.

