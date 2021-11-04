José Pedro spits in his sister’s face before sending her to hell · TV News

In Império, José Pedro (Caio Blat) will kidnap Cristina (Leandra Leal) and will say atrocities to his half-sister. Upon noticing the blonde’s bravery, the executive will spit in her face and send her to hell while gags her in her captivity in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

José Alfredo’s eldest son (Alexandre Nero) will plot a plan to earn an easy buck. After revealing that he is Fabrício Melgaço, he will execute an idea of ​​Silviano (Othon Bastos), who will suggest using the bastard daughter of the Commander as a bargaining chip, and will ask his father for a fat ransom.

In scene that will aired next Friday (5) , Maria Marta’s favorite son (Lilia Cabral) will scoff at Cristina’s situation, who will admit to being apprehensive and sorry for the situation. “You’re in my hands, tied up, under threat of death and you still say you feel sorry for me? Your self-esteem is really high. Have you lost your reason or is it stupid?”, the suit will ask.

Vicente’s wife (Rafael Cardoso) will say that her brother’s crime will not end with his death. José Pedro, then, will claim that the story will culminate in a tragic outcome for the “man in black”. “But not without first sending you to hell with that venomous aunt of yours,” she will say, referring to Cora (Marjorie Estiano).

Cristina will then ensure that it’s the spoiled one who will be the worst. “He’s so crazy he can’t see reality,” she’ll add. The villain will lose patience, tie a cloth over the ex-camelô’s mouth and even spit in her face.

Leandra Leal in a kidnapping scene

Shut up! You’re talking a lot of shit. Abused little bastard, you’ll still regret crossing my path. I can finish you at any time, you know? I’ve been dying to do this since you set foot on the Empire.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The plot will go live next Monday (8).

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

