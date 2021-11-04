Joshua scares José Alfredo by pointing a gun at Commander

“Império”, a soap opera rerun by Rede Globo, is in its final stretch and José Alfredo (Alexander Nero) has already discovered that José Pedro (Caio Blat) is Fabrício Melgaço.

To protect himself from the enemy, the Commander asks Joshua for a firearm (Roberto Birindelli). However, the faithful squire refused to give the object to the master.

CHANGE OF PLANS

However, in the chapter that will air next Friday, November 5th, Josué changes his mind and still decides to play a prank with José Alfredo.

“I have to tell you that I changed my mind on a certain matter. I don’t play games,” he says, taking the revolver out of his pocket.

At first, the Commander is scared. “What’s that gun for?” he asks.

“Remember that you asked me for it earlier and I said I couldn’t? This is getting ugly, I don’t want you to be caught off guard. Take it, I’ve got mine,” Joshua replies, to the Commander’s relief.

