Josué de Império, actor ‘becomes chief’ of the commander in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Josué’s interpreter in Império, Roberto Birindelli repeats his partnership with Alexandre Nero (the commander of the nine o’clock soap opera) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. However, in an inverted situation: this time, he is the one who “becomes the boss” of Tonico (Nero’s character). In the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, the actor plays Solano López, the Paraguayan rival of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello).

To TV news, Birindelli celebrates the exchange of roles with Nero, as it is precisely Tonico who will help the dictator to start the Paraguay War (1864-1870) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “In Império, Josué was always at the service of the commander, and now he is inverted. In Nos Tempos do Imperador, the most powerful is Solano”, explains the artist.

“In the soap opera, it is established that there is a traitor in the empire, who will help Solano. And it’s Tonico. Solano receives a letter from him, which says he is willing to help. And then the partnership between the two begins. Solano will threaten empire of Dom Pedro 2º, he’s going to prepare a little surprise at Isabel’s wedding, and all with Tonico’s help too,” he says.

On air in a double dose on Globo, Roberto Birindelli recognizes the comic value of Dolores’ husband (Daphne Bozaski) and Pilar’s rival (Gabriela Medvodvski) in the story. “The scenes with Nero are always a delight. I think it’s barbaric, we got along very well working”, he celebrates.

Tonico is played by Alexandre Nero in the soap opera

In this week’s scenes from the period telenovela, it is already possible to notice Solano’s relationship with his wife, Elisa (Lana Rhodes). For the actor, the public will be able to like the chemistry of the president and the first lady of Irish origin.

“One surprise is that I didn’t know Lana. I mean, I knew like a lot of other actresses in jobs I’d seen, but working together hadn’t had the opportunity yet. It could have been zero chemistry, but it was amazing. Solano’s scenes and Elisa are awesome!”, concludes the dictator’s interpreter.

Joshua in Empire

In the nine o’clock soap opera, Josué will help José Alfredo to kill two enemies in the last chapter: Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Silviano (Othon Bastos). The commander found out that José Pedro (Caio Blat) is Fabrício Melgaço, his biggest rival in the plot, who will kidnap Cristina (Leandra Leal) in the last scenes.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time and comes to an end next Friday (5). On Monday (8), the unpublished Um Lugar ao Sol premieres to occupy the 9pm range.

