Journalist leaves Flamengo aside and appoints Palmeiras as Atlético’s main opponent in the Brasileirão

At the moment, Rubro-Negro Carioca is nine points behind Alvinegro Mineiro and Alviverde Paulista is seven points behind

Atlético-MG enters the field this Wednesday night (3), at 9 pm, at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for a late match in the Serie A of Brasileirão. Galo will face Grêmio, who are going through a very complicated moment. The team led by Cuca needs to win to open 10 points of difference to Palmeiras and 12 to Flamengo.

A detail is that after today’s match (3), Alvinegro Mineiro will have two more games than Fla, which returns to the field next Friday (5), against Atlético-GO. With that, the Mais Querido will continue with one more game than the leader of the national league. Despite this scenario, for Uol journalist José Trajano, Verdão is the only team that threatens the Galo title.

“It’s not over because we’re forgetting Palmeiras. Palmeiras have one more game, now, it’s over for Flamengo. Is the championship over for Flamengo? For me, it’s over. Flamengo has a wonderful title, which the fans will celebrate for donkey, if that’s the case, from Libertadores, but the Brazilian is between Galo and Palmeiras”, said Trajan, according to the publication of the Uol.

“Atletico-MG hasn’t been playing well, Atlético-MG is leading the championship because they accumulated fat and the others didn’t take the chance, but it’s a powerful team, has a squad, has spare parts and has everything to win the game” , highlighted the journalist, pointing out the drop in performance of the Minas Gerais team in recent matches.

Also according to the publication of the Uol, for Trajano, if Galo wins Grêmio today (3), Galo will win the title. “Winning, then the front increases even more, then if you ask the question if the championship is over, if Atlético-MG wins today, then I can say that I think it is over.”