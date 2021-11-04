Journalist points out that PT and PSB are thinking about Lula’s ticket with Geraldo Alckmin

PT and PSB party chiefs are working together to unite former president Lula and former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, for the 2022 elections. The doctor would be vice-president on the PT’s ticket. The information is from journalist Mônica Bergamo.

Attempts for the union of politicians to take place have been going on for some time. However, in recent weeks, negotiations have intensified. One of the obstacles that plays against the possibility of the duo teaming up for the next year is time. This is because, for the idea to take hold, Geraldo and Lula need to be convinced that the ticket can work. The idea of ​​the idea is not just to win next year’s elections, but also to have the two politicians governing in harmony.

In the event of an agreement between Lula and Alckmin, the PT would need to formalize an alliance with the PSB so that the party would ‘keep’ the vacancy of vice president for the PT acronym.

Fleeing from the party’s plans, Alckmin, who still belongs to the PSDB despite having already announced his departure from the acronym, has advanced talks with other parties, such as Gilberto Kassab’s PSD, to run as a candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo and run for office to the Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

For the PT, Alckmin’s image is the last remnant of the historic PSDB, by Mário Covas and Franco Montoro. The doctor’s image, according to the PT party, reinforces democratic values ​​allied to attention to the country’s social problems.

