Juliette releases an acoustic version of João Gomes and is praised by the singer

Juliette Freire continues to invest in her singing career. This Wednesday (11/3), the BBB21 champion released another song on her YouTube channel. Through the Live Sessions project, with live versions, recorded in an intimate atmosphere, the girl from Paraíba lent her sweet voice to the song Meu Pedaço de Pecado, written by northeastern singer João Gomes, in partnership with Daniel Mendes.

The artist liked the acoustic version so much that he insisted on commenting on the girl’s channel. “Aaaaafff… Thank you for liking the verse and interpreting it with so much affection”, wrote João Gomes.

Juliette’s series of audiovisual releases was recorded at the singer’s house, with music produced by Juzé, a composer from Paraíba who also participated in the debut work of the former BBC and music lawyer.

In the repertoire, author tracks from the first EP and covers of songs that marked the artist’s trajectory. Among them, Dona Cila, by Maria Gadú.

Next week, they will be available on the Sei Lá digital platform; Sad, Mad and Evil; and Benzin. Following, Vixe Que Gostoso, Dona Cila and Diferença Mara. In the fourth week, the repertoire will be finished with the song Garganta.

“Good sensation”

Last Monday (1/11), Juliette announced the acoustic version of Bença, which marked the first release of the Live Sessions project. In an interview with Bom Dia Paraíba on Tuesday (2/11), she spoke about the novelty.

“It was the first time I saw myself on a stage, in quotes, singing my songs and songs that I admire a lot too and that I do some versions. It was very important for me to feel what a show is like”, he commented. “It’s a very good feeling, because it was something very mine, like, it was inside my house, it was with my friends and my family”, added the singer.

