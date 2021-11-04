Julio Gomes: Cristiano Ronaldo is playing alone for Manchester United – 03/11/2021

Manchester United once again had a decisive Cristiano Ronaldo to pull a tie with Atalanta for the Champions League and remained in the lead of Group F, by taking advantage in the direct confrontation against Villarreal. But the team’s performance once again left something to be desired, as has often been the case this season under coach Solskjaer.

At the UOL News Sport, Julio Gomes says that the Portuguese striker has been doing in the Red Devils as close to what can be considered as playing alone when deciding games in sequence for the team in the European competition.

“The team doesn’t play anything, walks on the field, doesn’t have a move, doesn’t do anything, Manchester United doesn’t do anything, it’s a poor, poor, poor game. And then Cristiano Ronaldo goes there and always stamps at the end of the game and ends up ripping out the result,” says Julio.

“In this Champions League, he scored in stoppage time against Atalanta even in the game a few weeks ago to win 3-2, he scored in stoppage time yesterday to tie the game 2-2, and he scored the winning goal against Villarreal also at the very end, so they form 5 points of the 7 that United have that Cristiano achieved at the end of the game alone, there is a definition of playing alone, that’s what Cristiano Ronaldo is doing at United this time,” he adds.

The journalist says that he did not expect Cristiano Ronaldo, aged 36, to be playing at this level with the Manchester United shirt after a frustrating spell at Juventus.

“I didn’t think that at this advanced age, after bad seasons at Juventus and then you are in doubt if it was Cristiano who is already falling a lot, was it Juventus who was very crap and he wasn’t managing to save? guy would come and make it rain like he’s doing,” he concludes.