Justice blocks R$ 1.5 million from the government of RN to guarantee examinations of children and adolescents by the SUS | large northern river

The Court ordered the blocking of R$ 1,505,231.61 from the Rio Grande do Norte government accounts to ensure that this amount is used to provide CT scans and MRI scans for children and adolescents by the Unified Health System (SUS) for the next six months.

The new court decision, which was obtained after an action by the Public Ministry of RN, seeks to give effect to the sentence ratifying a court settlement made earlier, which was not complied with because the State failed to provide the aforementioned tests.

The MPRN, therefore, filed an action to comply with the court decision with the objective that the State take measures and supplement the payment of the production of exams already carried out, in the amount of R$ 47,231.61, and also cover the next six months.

In the new decision, the Court also determined the holding of a hearing at the request of the MP on November 24, by videoconference, to define the distribution of the exams, with the value already blocked.

In the previous action, the MPRN obtained a court order determining that the State Government and the Municipality of Natal, within 60 days, clear the waiting list for MRI and CT scans for children and adolescents through the SUS.

To do this, they must carry out joint service efforts and update examination requests, identifying situations that no longer require the service. A total period of 12 months was set for the work of cleaning the complete list of requests for these exams to be completed.

